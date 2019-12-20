Housing trouble rolls on for NAU

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is responsible for community affairs and the social welfare provision for those in need, has said that the ongoing refusal by many landlords to work with the Needs Assessment Unit is compounding the problems it faces. In a press release from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) about the relocation of tenants from an apartment block in George Town, the premier urged landlords to contact and work with the NAU.

The current housing crisis in Cayman is beginning to bite across the community. Many landlords are now renting to visitors via Airbnb and other online accommodation platforms, while work permit numbers have reached record highs, resulting in a very serious shortage of affordable rental units.

Meanwhile, developers remain focused on the luxury end of the market, compounding the problem. But on top of that, the NAU is battling a reputation for not paying on time, which has further deterred landlords from partnering with the government agency.

Speaking in Finance Committee earlier this month, the chief officer from the community affairs ministry said the unit has now introduced a direct payment system through the banks and landlords who have signed up are now getting paid on time.

“We continue to urge landlords with available rental properties to contact the NAU soon as possible,” the premier said in a release about the long-standing and planned relocation of the occupants of Lyndhurst Apartments in George Town.

The effort to move the tenants from the condemned building has added to an already difficult situation, with many tenants not wanting to leave since they were given notice back in 2016.

“DCFS, the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) and the Ministry of Community Affairs (MoCA) continue to offer support and assistance in finding clients alternative accommodation, despite resistance to the relocation by several of the remaining occupants,” officials said in a release.

“Throughout this necessarily sensitive and protracted process, consultation with clients has been ongoing and open, in keeping with the department’s duty of care. In doing so, continuous and concerted attempts have been made to find and secure suitable accommodation for authorised occupants.”

The ministry officials said they remained committed to resolving the urgent housing needs of the remaining occupants, including supporting them in the relocation by seeking accommodation and paying the rent. On Friday, 13 December, DCFS undertook relocated two more tenants with medical problems to a residential facility more tailored to their needs.

“The lack of available properties and landlords who are willing to accept payments from the NAU is problematic,” the premier stated in the release about the issues surrounding the on-going relocation of the residents.

“With the remaining clients, we are happily nearing completion of our shared goal to have them all comfortably housed,” he added as he thanked the teams at the DCFS and NAU. “The departments remain committed to putting the welfare of their clients first. To this end we must respect client privacy at all times to ensure that their confidentiality, enshrined by best practice and the law, is protected,” the premier stated.

