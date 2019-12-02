Heroes Square to get facelift

Governor Martyn Roper participates in Heroes Day 2019

(CNS): The central square in the heart of George Town, between the courthouse and the Legislative Assembly, which was created to celebrate Cayman’s national heroes, is getting a makeover. Work began this weekend to add new features to the square ahead of the next National Heroes Day ceremony in January 2020. Plans to add new statues to the site call for the semi-circle planters currently in each corner of the square to be incorporated into the proposed monuments, a release stated.

To prepare for this construction, a number of plants, including bull thatch palms, currently located within the project’s footprint, are being uprooted, re-potted and will eventually be relocated around Heroes Square and elsewhere.

One of the major complaints about the square is the lack of trees to create shade, but it is not clear if there are plans to add additional trees to the area during the facelift process.

Officials said that public access to Heroes Square will be closed throughout the construction. The first phase is expected to last for several weeks.

