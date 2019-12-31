Gov’t to tackle traffic in 2020

Premier Alden McLaughlin delivers his New Year message for 2020

(CNS) Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that in the New Year it will be up to businesses and individuals as well as government to protect the economic prosperity and progress that he claimed Cayman is enjoying. But his government will tackle some of the challenges that this growth has caused, such as the increasing traffic crisis. “In 2020, the National Roads Authority will continue working to smooth traffic flows at critical junctions and to increase capacity,” the premier said in his New Year statement.

“In the New Year work will also begin on determining the best solution for an improved, fit for purpose, public transport system that will negate the need for the growing number of cars on our roads,” McLaughlin added.

The premier also spoke about two major controversial issues that his government will be dealing with in 2020. He said that when the Legislative Assembly meets in 2020, it will need to address the issue of same-sex partnerships. Faced with a possible rebellion among his own ranks regarding legislation for gay unions, McLaughlin is now pressing home the point that if local legislators don’t agree to provide a legal framework for same-sex couples, the UK will impose the necessary law.

“It is important that legislators determine the best way forward for our Islands and find a solution that works for Caymanians,” he stated. “If we abrogate our responsibility to do so, we must accept that the UK will legislate for these islands as the Court of Appeal has suggested they do. That would be the worst possible result.”

In addition to a battle across his own benches, the premier will also be going to battle with the Cayman people in the New Year about the equally controversial and divisive issue of the cruise berthing project.

On 20 January the court will hear arguments from activists campaigning against the cruise berthing project and the National Trust that the vote cannot happen until work is completed to determined the impact on Grand Cayman’s natural environment and a more fair question and campaign is established.

In his address to the country, McLaughlin said he hoped everyone will accept the decisions that result from these two issues and come together as Caymanians and residents “and work to build and grow our Islands for the benefit of all our people — not just the privileged. A more just society is, after all, a better society.”

And regardless of the now very clear and significant public opposition to the cruise project, the premier remained very confident that the cruise dock is supported by most Caymanians and that after the vote, government could move forward on it.

“If I am wrong and most of the electorate decide at the referendum that they want to see the cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project halted then the project will be stopped and the government will accept that result,” he stated. “But if I am right that most people support the project, and so the ‘No vote’ fails to reach the required threshold, then I call on those opposing the government’s case to accept the result for the project to go ahead.”

He said work to determine how best to mitigate environmental concerns would continue, describing it has an “ambitious programme of environmental mitigation”, even though scientists have noted significant flaws in government’s plans, especially regarding coral relocation, and the lack of success or documented evidence that any of it will come close to addressing the massive marine destruction the project poses.

During his 2020 address the premier made claims about the achievements of his previous governments and commitments to address challenges, but made no mention whatsoever of climate change, which many believe will become the most pressing issue in the coming decades.

He gave no mention of plans to address the dust-gathering climate policy or how the energy policy targets will be met. And he gave only a passing mention to what many residents see as the key issue for Cayman: tackling the dump.

McLaughlin said that “capping” will begin at the George Town landfill in the New Year, the first step in ending Cayman’s unsustainable reliance on the dump, and claimed there would be an increase in recycling and work would begin on the construction of a modern waste-to-energy plant, which has been promised for more than a decade.

See the premier delivering his statement below: