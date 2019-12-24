Governor calls for tolerance in 2020

(CNS): Governor Martin Roper said that all across the world, including in the UK with the divisive Brexit debate, people have lost some of the tolerance that we are used to and he hopes that in 2020 “all of us can make our own contribution to putting that right”, as he delivered his Christmas Message to the people of the Cayman Islands. Roper said he would continue to do all he could to support the security and prosperity of everyone here.

Governor Roper’s full Christmas message:

“Christmas is such a special time in our Islands. We put the hurricane season behind us, Christmas lights go up all over the Islands and we welcome the cooler Christmas breezes. It is a time for family and friends. Time to step back, reflect on the positives in our lives and think about future challenges. I pay tribute to all those, including our emergency services, who will work over the Christmas period to keep us safe.

As an individual, Christian, Leader and Governor, I attach great importance to treating everyone, wherever they are or whatever they do, with the utmost courtesy, dignity and respect at all times. Respect means listening to the views of others and being tolerant of the views of others. All across the world, including in the divisive Brexit debate in the UK, we have lost some of that tolerance. My hope is that in 2020 all of us can make our own contribution to putting that right.

Lissie and I have now been here for over 12 months. We are loving spending time with you all and getting out and about to support our wonderful community. I am an active user of social media – Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, a great way of connecting to people. On a lighter note, over the last 12 months, I must get a prize for eating more heavy cake than anyone else on the Islands! I’ve also learnt to play steel pan with the brilliant Earl La Pierre. I’m asked to play everywhere I go and we‘ve had requests from as far away as Canada! I’ve stumbled on my post-Foreign office career.

We end 2019 in very good shape in the Cayman Islands. We have so much to be positive about and when we look at other parts of the world, we should be thankful about our relative peace and tranquillity. I will continue to do all I can to support the security and prosperity of everyone.

A very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year to you all. God bless the Cayman Islands.”