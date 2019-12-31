Garbage pick falls behind over holidays

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health will be starting 2020 much as it has continued throughout this year, playing catch-up on garbage collection. Officials said on New Year’s Eve that the pick-ups, mostly in the Bodden Town area, which should have happened last Thursday and Friday would be dealt with today, Tuesday 31 December, and missed pick ups yesterday in West Bay will be collected tomorrow.

“The delays are due to an increase in waste being put out over the holiday period,” the DEH said in a release, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

It is understood that the dump’s compactor has been out of service this month, a common occurrence for the near $500,000 piece of equipment. But the problems at the department go deeper than issues during the holidays or challenges with one piece of heavy equipment. Delays in pick-ups and the piling up of garbage is an increasingly common problem.

With ongoing equipment and staff challenges, the department and ministry have spent most of 2019 apologising. But the minister responsible, Dwayne Seymour, who has consistently spoken of his embarrassment and concern over the problems with garbage, has after more than two years in office failed to implement any successful policy to address the issue.