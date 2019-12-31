Garbage pick falls behind over holidays
(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health will be starting 2020 much as it has continued throughout this year, playing catch-up on garbage collection. Officials said on New Year’s Eve that the pick-ups, mostly in the Bodden Town area, which should have happened last Thursday and Friday would be dealt with today, Tuesday 31 December, and missed pick ups yesterday in West Bay will be collected tomorrow.
“The delays are due to an increase in waste being put out over the holiday period,” the DEH said in a release, apologising for any inconvenience caused.
It is understood that the dump’s compactor has been out of service this month, a common occurrence for the near $500,000 piece of equipment. But the problems at the department go deeper than issues during the holidays or challenges with one piece of heavy equipment. Delays in pick-ups and the piling up of garbage is an increasingly common problem.
With ongoing equipment and staff challenges, the department and ministry have spent most of 2019 apologising. But the minister responsible, Dwayne Seymour, who has consistently spoken of his embarrassment and concern over the problems with garbage, has after more than two years in office failed to implement any successful policy to address the issue.
See the newly revised garbage schedule on the CNS Notice Board
My garbage collection is so infrequent and inferior that I’ve resorted to fly tipping when things build up. Case in point, the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
DoEH please remove yourselves from the commercial garbage sector. No more skip rental & clearing, grabber truck services, etc. Leave this to the several private companies where we can hold them responsible. Get all businesses & multi-unit residences to comply with the current law requiring the use of a skip.
FOCUS your staff and equipment on services for households with less than 4 units.
So here is an idea. Have Jason Brown’s company (I believe it’s ICW, blue trucks) do the garbage pick up and recycling and screw the government because apparently our Premier cannot get his shit together to get the shit going right in this country. I guess he is too busy dealing with traffic congestion and cruise project, lol. What a mess!!
Dwayne Seymour like Tara and Austin are just useless politicians bought and paid for by the PPM.
Nothing changes for the better…2021, hurry come!
Waste collection has always been a more injury-prone occupation than most. In both fatal and non-fatal accident categories, refuse collectors are at high risk. Slips, falls, and trips occur with regularity, along with cuts and lacerations.
Safety equipment is critical for these workers, and is must be supplied by their employers.
Garbage collectors should wear protective gear, including goggles, nose-and-mouth masks, cut resistant gloves providing good grip on slippery surfaces, steel toed boots, hard hats, and reflective suits, all of which are industry standards.
One of the most common problems for garbage collectors is lower back strain. One container may be empty while the next is filled with concrete. A Back Support Body Belt is a great way to keep people healthy.
Hearing problems arising from noisy work sites and equipment are common among waste workers. Disposable and reusable earplugs are an inexpensive solution to this problem.
Please now tell me that garbage collectors in the Cayman Islands are protected according to industry standards and don’t look like 2 people on the photo.
Great, but will this help get the garbage picked up?
An air conditioned new garbage truck with John John driving will!
Maybe they won’t wear it
Shouldn’t the garbage collectors at least wear protective gear? Bright and comfortable pants and jackets to protect them from spills, gloves, sturdy shoes, eye protection? Or they are dressed the way they look on the photo?