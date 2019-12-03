Nicky Watson writes: I am a first-generation Caymanian. You can call me a paper Caymanian or @#$%^& driftwood if you like but it doesn’t change this fact: I am a Caymanian. I have lived in the Cayman Islands longer than any multi-generational Caymanian under the age of 32 and I have been a Caymanian for longer than any Caymanians under the age of 22.

I have now lived in the Cayman Islands longer than I lived in the land of my birth, the United Kingdom, a country that has changed dramatically since I left it all those years ago. I did not mean at the time to be gone forever, but here I am. The “home” that I remember no longer exists.

When I came here I had no intention of staying longer than a few months. But here I am. My life is here. My family is here. My friends are here. My business is here. My links to the UK grow more tenuous year by year. The future of the Cayman Islands is my future.

I gave birth to two Caymanian children in the Cayman Islands and raised them here. On their father’s side they are Caymanian going back many generations and they are second-generation Caymanian on their mother’s side. People who use the word “half-breed” make me sick to my stomach because it is noxiously racist.

As my children grew up, there was a constant flow of Caymanian children in my house. Some of these Caymanian children had two Caymanian parents, some had one Caymanian parent and some were, like me, first-generation Caymanians.

Like many first-generation Caymanians, I care deeply about the fate of the Cayman Islands and what opportunities there are for Caymanians — all Caymanians, not just those who can trace both sides of their family history back through multiple generations.

I weep for the young Caymanians who are lost to society’s ills, mourn the loss of the natural beauty to greed, and rage against those who put personal profit before both. Some of these bloodsuckers are expatriates, some are first-generation Caymanians and some are multi-generational Caymanians, politicians even.

I sympathise with multi-generational Caymanians who hate the changing demographics. It makes me think of my parents’ generation in Britain, who survived World War II only to watch their country evolve into something they did not recognise, into a multi-ethnic, multicultural community with very different values to the ones they grew up with, and with people with skin of various shades and different accents who were somehow as British as they were. It was simply baffling for them.

But the rate of change in Britain is nothing to the rate of change here in Cayman.

In 1960 the population of the Cayman Islands was 8,511, according to the census of that year. By 2010 — just two generations later — it was 55,036, more than six times bigger. More poignantly, in 1979 there were 13,457 Caymanians and 3,210 non-Caymanians, but by the time of the 2010 census there were 30,979 Caymanians and 24,057 non-Caymanians. I wonder what that ratio is now. What will it look like if certain politicians get their way and the population grows to 100,000?

As a first-generation Caymanian, I am constantly conflicted. Some expatriates, Brits even, and some first-generation Caymanians are assholes who treat Caymanians as second-class citizens in their own country. Some Caymanians are assholes who treat all expatriates with contempt and call first-generation Caymanians like me @#$%^& driftwood. Both make my blood boil and make me defensive of the maligned group.

But I’ve been here long enough to know that the Caymanians of old were also not a homogeneous group. Some of the older Caymanians I talked to when I first got here were wonderful open-minded and endlessly interesting people; but a few spoke in the racist terms of the Antebellum South about their fellow Caymanians. I was truly shocked.

The history of the Cayman Islands over the last 60 years has been driven by the desire to make money, no matter the cost. This rapid expansion brought me and many other first-generation Caymanians here to these shores, but it seems there was little thought as to what was being lost in the desire of the few for wealth. For example, there couldn’t be gangs in Cayman because that might stem the flow of cash into the islands. So the children were sacrificed, along with the mangroves and the beaches, to make a buck.

For much of last year, the Cayman Islands government paid to celebrate the history of the past 60 years, rightly paying homage to their heritage. But here’s the thing: we, the first-generation Caymanians, are inherently part of that now. My roots are different; I didn’t grow up drinking swanky or eating guineps or going to Sunday school. I still don’t like heavy cake. I believe gay Caymanians should be allowed to marry and be happy.

But when I arrived, there was no sign at the airport saying ‘leave your morals and your memories here’. I brought them with me, and now my morals and memories, like those of all first-generation Caymanians, are woven into the tapestry of Cayman, bringing new ideas and expanding the local lexicon. We’re here, and we can vote.

You can’t unbreak that egg.

Some first-generation Caymanians are criminals, it’s true, but some are doctors, teachers, fitness gurus, gardeners. Some are wonderful, some are really not, just like the rest of humanity. But we’re here now — that egg is well and truly broken, scrambled, cooked and eaten — and what we all really need is leadership that will bind us all together.

How we all go forward and who becomes a Caymanian in the future is yet to be determined but the starting point is here, all of us together.

For the politicians to come and incumbents who want to remain in power there’s a shallow path to power: playing on the differences and deepening divides, new Caymanians versus old Caymanians.

But politicians with vision, those who truly want to see the Cayman Islands move forward into a world with a bright future, will see first-generation Caymanians on the same level as multi-generation Caymanians and find ways to unify us to build our collective future.

Because we are all Caymanians.

Category: Viewpoint