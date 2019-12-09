Gov’t says energy policy is a priority

Kristen Augustine, the new energy policy coordinator at the Ministry of CPI

(CNS): Despite government’s very ambitious plan to wean Cayman off fossil fuels over the next decade, so far little concrete action has been taken to make the dramatic changes needed to meet the goal of cutting fossil fuel use by 70% here over the next 17 years. But the government has nevertheless said it is a priority and revealed that over one month ago the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure (CPI) created the post of energy policy coordinator.

Kristen Augustine, a Caymanian civil servant who has been working largely at the planning department throughout her public sector career, has been appointed to this new post where she will “assist the ministry to deliver mission critical initiatives under the National Energy Policy,” , according to a press release.

She will also monitor the government’s position on emerging trends in the energy sector and provide guidance to the Energy Policy Council and key stakeholders on the National Energy Policy and its priority goals.

Planning Minister Joey Hew said, “Implementing the National Energy Policy is a strategic priority of the government, so having someone on board to coordinate and monitor the process as we work toward achieving our vision of sustainable energy supply and consumption is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Chief Officer Alan Jones said Augustine brings a wealth of experience in policy, planning, management and operations, which will add value to this important role.

“She is a bright and ambitious young Caymanian who excelled in her post at the Department of Planning and will no doubt bring the same level of drive and enthusiasm necessary to succeed in this position,” he said.

A former John Gray High School student, Augustine now has a Master of Science degree in Spatial Planning from Oxford Brooks University and a degree in Management and Tourism from the University of Surrey in the UK.

A certified town planner and permit technician with the Royal Town Planning Institute and the International Code Council, Augustine has also pursued courses focusing on development issues and the impact of climate change on small island developing states.

She has served at the Department of Planning as senior manager of operations, policy officer and planning assistant and completed a secondment as a senior policy officer at the ministry. Augustine also spent time working in the UK in the planning field at Reading Borough Council.

She said she is excited about the new assignment and “looks forward to working with all stakeholders, including those in the private and public sector to move the National Energy Policy forward”.

