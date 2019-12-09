Earthquake shakes Cayman awake
(CNS): A short earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook many Caymanians awake early Monday. The tremour happened at around 1:15am less than 50 miles off the coast of East End but lasted for only a brief moment, according to those who felt it and posted on social media. It was said by the US Geological Survey to have been just over 6 miles deep and no tsunami warning was issued.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands reported the earthquake on its site, indicating there were not reports of any damage.
Category: Science & Nature
Just the beginning? One place I worked suddenly had a couple of shocks like this then it all went quiet for several months. Next they were hit by a massive shock that damaged about eight hotels, one of which had to be demolished. All went quiet for another nine years and then the tremors started again but so far no more big ones. And they want to build tower blocks here?
Please don’t my baby know this🙏🏻
She still thinks it was me that rocked her world last night. ❤️
Sweet 👍