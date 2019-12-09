Earthquake shakes Cayman awake

Click to enlarge

(CNS): A short earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale shook many Caymanians awake early Monday. The tremour happened at around 1:15am less than 50 miles off the coast of East End but lasted for only a brief moment, according to those who felt it and posted on social media. It was said by the US Geological Survey to have been just over 6 miles deep and no tsunami warning was issued.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands reported the earthquake on its site, indicating there were not reports of any damage.

Related

Category: Science & Nature