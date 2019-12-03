Drivers show support at eco-protest

| 03/12/2019 | 10 Comments

(CNS): Dozens of drivers ‘honked’ their support for the students and adults protesting at Hog Sty Bay on Friday evening. The peaceful demonstration, part of a global protest against environmental destruction, was organised by Protect Our Future. While the teenage activist group is all about protecting the environment generally, the protests have been focusing on the proposed port project and the damage it poses to the marine life in the harbour.

The group is still coming in for criticism, with some people suggesting again on social media that somehow the young people are being misinformed about the project and don’t understand the facts. However, the young people involved in the protest movement are exceptionally articulate about their concerns and are well aware of the arguments surrounding the cruise berthing facility.

Friday’s protest attracted around 100 people, with Cayman International School students Dejea Lyons and Ben Somerville using mega phones to lead the chants to protect the harbour’s reefs and urge those who can vote to vote ‘no’ in the referendum on 19 December.

Meanwhile, a small group from POF will be heading to Spain this week for the United Nations climate action summit (COP25), where they will be sharing the perspective of people in the Caribbean on the threats from climate change.

Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/12/2019 at 1:10 pm

    car drivers…always thinking of the environment!……zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  2. Anonymous says:
    03/12/2019 at 12:57 pm

    FYI: There is a free “Vote No” Facebook banner that people can add to their profile picture, if they feel like doing so. I was pleasantly surprised to see many friends felt the same way and added their own banner.

  3. Anonymous says:
    03/12/2019 at 12:25 pm

    This whole thing started with foreign divers. Most of sav cayman support came from off island

    • Anonymous says:
      03/12/2019 at 12:59 pm

      What garbage. Honestly. Is it possible you can’t come to terms that there was a vetted petition from over 25% of the registered Caymanian voters to get us here?

  4. Anonymous says:
    03/12/2019 at 10:18 am

    Wrong, I honked to tell them to get the hell out of my way,

