Driver critical after another holiday crash

(CNS): One man is in hospital in serious condition after another single-vehicle crash on Cayman’s roads over the holidays. The driver in this case was in a white Kia Rio travelling westbound on the Queen’s Highway in the early morning hours of Tuesday, 31 December, when it left the road, collided with some vegetation and a garbage crate, before landing in the bush on the roadside. At around 1:00am police and emergency services were called to the scene, and the driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

This crash happened some 24 hours after a fatal collision at around 1:30am on Monday morning on the East-west Arterial. Brandon Thompson (26), a father of a young daughter and an auto-mechanic at the government vehicle services, was killed in that crash yesterday.

In the wake of this seventh fatality on Cayman’s roads in 2019, as well as hundreds of serious crashes and thousands of minor bumps and collisions this year, the police urged people not to drink and drive as the holiday celebrations continue.

In a press release on NYE, Inspector Dwayne Jones of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said the priority of the RCIPS was the safety of all those who use the roads.

“We urge the public to be cautious and responsible and to remember that dangerous behaviour on the roads not only puts you in danger but also everyone else around you. Everyone needs to do their part in keeping our community safe because every road death or serious injury has a tremendous impact on the community as a whole,” he said.

Police will be conducting numerous traffic checks around the island to combat drunk driving, speeding and other dangerous behaviour. The RCIPS has also partnered with the National Drug Council to support the designated driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns.

More information about the NDC’s campaigns can be found here, and a map of the Purple Ribbon Bus routes can be found here.

“With this kind of service available this evening, there is no reason for anyone to be getting behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” added Inspector Jones. “A DUI results in the mandatory loss of your licence for a minimum of one year – and that is no way to start 2020.”