Dozen arrested in gambling bust

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful gambling, possession of criminal property and other related offenses following a police bust at a small George Town bar on Sunday. The raid, in which $16,000 was also seized, took place around 10:30am at licensed premises located off Dorcy Drive in the industrial area, when officers executed a search warrant issued under the Gambling Law.

Eleven men and one woman were taken into custody but all 12 have been granted police bail as investigations continue. Police said the cash found during the operation was seized as officers believe it to be criminal property.

Category: Local News