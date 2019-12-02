Divers urge public to vote ‘no’ to cruise port
(CNS): Ambassador Divers, one of dozens of dive companies in the Cayman Islands, is drawing attention to the impact that the proposed cruise port would have on some of Cayman’s most famous dive sites. In a social media campaign picturing the Wreck of the Balboa with Caymanian freediver Coral Tomascik, the dive company points out that not everyone is aware that this wreck as well as the natural reefs around it are in danger from the port development.
The 375-foot freighter sank in the George Town Harbour during the 1932 hurricane, but three decades later it became instrumental in the development of recreational diving here when a young dive crew from Bob Soto’s Diving, led by Bobby Soto and Kem Jackson, first took divers there. Jackson, now Cayman’s famous catboat man, said it became their most requested dive site
“Many aren’t aware of the fact that recreational diving was invented here in the Cayman Islands,” said a spokesperson for Ambassador divers. “Many are also not aware that this historical shipwreck is in danger of being lost forever. As a part of the proposed cruise ship berthing facility, the Balboa shipwreck, Soto’s Reef, Eden Rock, Fish Pot Reef, aka Cheesburger Reef, and possibly even Seven Mile Beach are in danger of being lost or changed forever.”
The dive company urged registered voters in the Cayman Islands to vote no on 19 December.
“We need every vote possible,” the divers added. “Otherwise, the beautiful reefs of the George Town Harbour will be destroyed, the Balboa washed away, alongside it, a rich piece of history associated with a global sport created by our very own Caymanian, Bobby Soto.”
Category: development, Local News, Politics
Absolutely, divers are the ones that see clearly what’s up with our marine environment on a daily basis. Above water its so much harder to see the truth with all the CIG/Kirk BS flying around.
I am against the port, but recreational diving being invented in Cayman? That’s one hell of a stretch.
Fantastic photo BTW.
That’s right! It’s about the interests of divers even if that means stopping the port over .0001% of rocks in Cayman. Who cares about your economical opportunity and growth for local small business!
We also have a monopoly to protect, that also really really really cares about the environment, it NOT about the millions they make personally annually.
No one has selfish interests in this bunch! not at all!
The Balboa is one of the best wreck dives in the Caribbean. It doesn’t get much traffic since access is limited by regular port activity. It was a lumber freighter, and the salvaged timbers were used to construct Elmslie Church and other buildings. It has enormous historical value.