Divers urge public to vote ‘no’ to cruise port

(CNS): Ambassador Divers, one of dozens of dive companies in the Cayman Islands, is drawing attention to the impact that the proposed cruise port would have on some of Cayman’s most famous dive sites. In a social media campaign picturing the Wreck of the Balboa with Caymanian freediver Coral Tomascik, the dive company points out that not everyone is aware that this wreck as well as the natural reefs around it are in danger from the port development.

The 375-foot freighter sank in the George Town Harbour during the 1932 hurricane, but three decades later it became instrumental in the development of recreational diving here when a young dive crew from Bob Soto’s Diving, led by Bobby Soto and Kem Jackson, first took divers there. Jackson, now Cayman’s famous catboat man, said it became their most requested dive site

“Many aren’t aware of the fact that recreational diving was invented here in the Cayman Islands,” said a spokesperson for Ambassador divers. “Many are also not aware that this historical shipwreck is in danger of being lost forever. As a part of the proposed cruise ship berthing facility, the Balboa shipwreck, Soto’s Reef, Eden Rock, Fish Pot Reef, aka Cheesburger Reef, and possibly even Seven Mile Beach are in danger of being lost or changed forever.”

The dive company urged registered voters in the Cayman Islands to vote no on 19 December.

“We need every vote possible,” the divers added. “Otherwise, the beautiful reefs of the George Town Harbour will be destroyed, the Balboa washed away, alongside it, a rich piece of history associated with a global sport created by our very own Caymanian, Bobby Soto.”

