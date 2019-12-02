‘Cruise lines are not our friends’ says MLA

Chris Saunders at CPR meeting (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The official opposition has produced a video urging the community to vote no in the forthcoming referendum, as members step up their own campaign just two weeks before Cayman goes to the polls. In the video MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) repeats arguments he has been making for several weeks that the cruise lines are not our friends but our competitors. At a recent Cruise Port Referendum campaign meeting, Saunders said cruise companies are fighting for the passengers’ budgets too and are not interested in helping destinations take any of it from them.

Although the National Trust and a CPR member are asking the courts to step in and put a hold on the vote, the campaigning is continuing becauae there are no guarantees that the issues can be fully aired before the 19 December, and even if they are the courts may still not defer the vote as requested.

The video shows Alva Suckoo, Bernie Bush, Saunders and Opposition Leader Arden McLean urging voters to reject the government’s plan for a cruise project as they all agree it will be of no benefit to the overwhelming majority of people here, including those working in the cruise sector.

Saunders argues that government is wrong when it suggests this is a win-win situation, because cruise companies have sold a ‘bill of goods’ to many destinations where piers have been built but have often resulted in causing more problems than they solve. The Bodden Town MLA urged the people to see the cruise companies for what they really are.

He has said that the government’s argument about a significant increase in spending is not supported by the industry’s own statistics.

“The cruise lines and ourselves are in competition,” he said at the CPR meeting in George Town last month. “They are not our partners; do not let anyone fool you. They are fighting for the same share of wallet that we are fighting for. Their objective is to get as much money spent on their ships just as we are trying to get as much money spent on land.”

Saunders pointed out that the cruise lines are making some US$3 billion a year but the bulk of the money goes to the US, with only a tiny fraction of the money being spent in this region.

Over the years, as larger cruise ships have sailed this region, those ships have offered their passengers more and more on-board amenities, including shops designed to attract more of their spending. And where destination tours are sold directly on board, the local operators are getting increasingly less of the share of the trip cost than ever, with operators complaining of getting as little as 20% of the price.

Nevertheless, government has made many promises about the benefits of the project, with increased spending one of them, though in recent months the government appears to have dropped previous claims that passengers would be spending more than $200 per head.

Saunders said that maybe they are telling the truth and good things might happen, but asked, what if they are wrong? He questioned what the country would do if the project does impact Seven Mile Beach, as he pointed out that once the work starts and the damage is done, it will be too late.

In the video Alva Suckoo also raises that concern and points out that government is ignoring the scientific information that warns that the beach as well as the reefs and marine life in George Town Harbour could be at risk and that the vote next month gives people the power to protect our famous beach.

