Cousteau signs Carnival deal, gets over deep port concern

Jean-Michel Cousteau campaigns against the cruise pier project in a recent CPR video

(CNS): Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society, who expressed his deep concerns about the impact of the Cayman Islands Government’s cruise port project on the reefs in George Town Harbour, has walked back those reservations. The change of heart comes after he appears to have signed a lucrative deal with Carnival Corporation, one of two cruise lines that are part of the group selected by government to build the controversial dock. The renowned ocean explorer will be providing the cruise line with environmental advice.

The cruise line has been charged and convicted of breaching environmental regulations and polluting the oceans, which has led to worldwide criticism and condemnation of the company’s approach to the environment. But despite Cousteau’s public concerns, documented in a video for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, he said he was now looking forward to working with this controversial cruise company.

“As we look to the future, we have a responsibility and opportunity to demonstrate the importance of the world’s oceans, while supporting and protecting them with sound environmental policies. We look forward to working with Carnival Corporation to further enhance its environmental initiatives, and we commend the company’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence,” he said in a press release following the deal in September.

In the release Carnival made no mention of its forthcoming court appearance in Florida over its environmental charges, for which it has already been fined around $60 million in relation to its previous failures to comply with court directions. The cruise line did, however, claim environmental credentials and its record of recycling soap.

With Cousteau’s new partnership with this cruise line, despite its questionable record, he has now reviewed his opinion on protecting reefs. In a statement about the current cruise project, Cousteau appeared to have made a complete u-turn and his previous deep concerns seem to have been alleviated.

Since appearing in the CPR video made late this summer, just a few weeks before he appears to have entered into the Carnival deal, he said that things had changed.

“I have spoken with the preferred bidders Verdant Isle Port Partners, and reviewed the most recent plans, and I am impressed by the amount of work that has gone into responding to the concerns raised by members of the Cayman Islands community,” he said in a surprising statement issued on Monday, given his previous comments.

“Now is the time for all interested parties in the community to get an understanding of the latest plans and collectively determine what is best for the Cayman Islands,” Carnival’s new environmental expert added.

Cousteau even went as far as to praise what he said were the significant efforts being made by Verdant Isle Port Partners and the Cayman Islands Government to ensure that a “delicate but ever important balance is struck to ensure sustainable development”.

Just a few months ago Cousteau was berating government for pressing ahead with the project even after a people-initiated referendum had been secured. He had spoken about his own experiences regarding development of cruise berthing facilities and the destruction of reefs, not just from direct dredging but also the sediment that kills the coral.

“I hope the government will see the wisdom of protecting is natural heritage for all generations to come,” Cousteau said in the CPR video.

