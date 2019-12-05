Cousteau signs Carnival deal, gets over deep port concern
(CNS): Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society, who expressed his deep concerns about the impact of the Cayman Islands Government’s cruise port project on the reefs in George Town Harbour, has walked back those reservations. The change of heart comes after he appears to have signed a lucrative deal with Carnival Corporation, one of two cruise lines that are part of the group selected by government to build the controversial dock. The renowned ocean explorer will be providing the cruise line with environmental advice.
The cruise line has been charged and convicted of breaching environmental regulations and polluting the oceans, which has led to worldwide criticism and condemnation of the company’s approach to the environment. But despite Cousteau’s public concerns, documented in a video for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, he said he was now looking forward to working with this controversial cruise company.
“As we look to the future, we have a responsibility and opportunity to demonstrate the importance of the world’s oceans, while supporting and protecting them with sound environmental policies. We look forward to working with Carnival Corporation to further enhance its environmental initiatives, and we commend the company’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence,” he said in a press release following the deal in September.
In the release Carnival made no mention of its forthcoming court appearance in Florida over its environmental charges, for which it has already been fined around $60 million in relation to its previous failures to comply with court directions. The cruise line did, however, claim environmental credentials and its record of recycling soap.
With Cousteau’s new partnership with this cruise line, despite its questionable record, he has now reviewed his opinion on protecting reefs. In a statement about the current cruise project, Cousteau appeared to have made a complete u-turn and his previous deep concerns seem to have been alleviated.
Since appearing in the CPR video made late this summer, just a few weeks before he appears to have entered into the Carnival deal, he said that things had changed.
“I have spoken with the preferred bidders Verdant Isle Port Partners, and reviewed the most recent plans, and I am impressed by the amount of work that has gone into responding to the concerns raised by members of the Cayman Islands community,” he said in a surprising statement issued on Monday, given his previous comments.
“Now is the time for all interested parties in the community to get an understanding of the latest plans and collectively determine what is best for the Cayman Islands,” Carnival’s new environmental expert added.
Cousteau even went as far as to praise what he said were the significant efforts being made by Verdant Isle Port Partners and the Cayman Islands Government to ensure that a “delicate but ever important balance is struck to ensure sustainable development”.
Just a few months ago Cousteau was berating government for pressing ahead with the project even after a people-initiated referendum had been secured. He had spoken about his own experiences regarding development of cruise berthing facilities and the destruction of reefs, not just from direct dredging but also the sediment that kills the coral.
“I hope the government will see the wisdom of protecting is natural heritage for all generations to come,” Cousteau said in the CPR video.
He has no credibility!!
The silence for years spoke to the Cousteau brand conflict, and it was only when pressed that he gave any comment at all.
So sad he sold out to the almighty dollar. This really saddens me.
Well not the real Cousteau so value of opinion was limited anyway.
I gained my PADI on Cayman in September 1994 and along with some changes to the dive operations since then, one vital aspect that has also changed is the environment in which this wonderful pastime can take place. Many others can witness to this.
Between ’94 and now, I have resided and worked on Cayman and, although now, just an occasional visitor, may I say that there is always a price for progress.
What you all who have a vote in, what is now, a 2020 referendum, need to decide is exactly what kind of progress you want. That alone will dictate which way you vote.
The economic arguments are easily slanted towards both sides of the fence BUT one thing that cannot be refuted is that environmental destruction doesn’t take 5,10, 20, 100 years to recover. It takes 2000, 5000, a million years to reproduce the kind of sights that I first saw when diving in 1994. That is just 25 years ago. You may be right in guessing which way I would vote if I had that opportunity, but, sadly, I don’t.
If there is a message to end with, please vote with your Cayman heart, mind and soul. You, your children, and theirs deserve it.
His father must be turning in his grave!
SELLOUT!
Sellout
Another one drinks the very expensive Kool-Aid! I do believe your father is turning in his grave and would be very ashamed of you and your very easily persuaded mind… your opinions are officially ***Click Click, Deleted***
I interviewed J-M for Cayman Net News in 2007 (I’ve still got the photo of the two of us together) and this is a remarkable turnaround for him. As the saying goes, ‘Money talks,’ and I’m guessing his Ocean Futures Society is far from self-funding.
Money talks.
Odd that his statement doesn’t even mention that he is now on the payroll. Is there anyone supporting this who doesn’t stand to profit? I didn’t really think anything much of him when he made his first statement. but didn’t expect such an obvious sellout. Wonder how much Verdant has budgeted to beat back more negative BBC coverage.
#sellout
Who pays the piper controls the tone
Good stuff Jean Michael, no different than the ‘let’s us break it so we can fix it brigade’. Help me out, is this ‘new partnership’ more of a lobbyist initiative or a celebrity study Aricept created.
And bear in mind that he was previously employed by the McKeeva Bush administration as a tourism advisor and his Society worked with R-C (remember The RitzKids Ambassadors of the Environment?). Do we trust him? Probably not.
Aah – how persuasive is money………. your Dad will be spinning in his grave
Ha money talks and BS walks
Shameless.
Build the dock.
Its funny every environmental scientist that supports this project gets demonized. They attack anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
I’m sure there’s no connection between these two stories. Why have you lumped them together?
Sellout. He should be ashamed.
Sounds like someone has become a sell out…
“So you see Mercer every man has a price he will willingly accept. Even for what he hoped never to sell.”
Sold to the highest bidder!! Money is the root of all evil!
It’s the love of money that is the root of all evil.
I wonder if your father would have done the same thing: Sell his soul ?
Disgusting. I never would have thought that Cousteau of all people could be bought especially by the cruise line. They are allowed to dump any and all garbage out in international waters, at will.
Thanks Turncoat Cousteau! A true disappointment to saving the environment.
How freaking disappointing is this.
Money talks! Your credibility is gone, not that you care though.
corporate sellout = someone who gives up what they believe in to make money by serving a corporation. I hope you don’t show your face on this island ever again.
Sorry, so why did Jean-Michel Cousteau get to see the plans, but the Cayman Islands people have not? If it is so great what are we hiding? I believe Protect Our Future and the National Trust met with VIPP, but I don’t hear either of those groups saying the plans were amazing. Oh wait, they are not a sponsored employee of the Carnival cruise line.
Wow – money sure seems to buy many people. What a damn shame.
Money talks and helps ease the pain of publicly doing a 180 turn. Everything in life has a price.
Everyone can be bought. Remember that.
He got bought out too. Keep your thoughts to yourself Mr. Cousteau. We know what we have underwater and we will do all to protect it.
Register To Vote
I wonder how much it took for him to sell us out.
Cousteau is a man of integrity. I’m sure his stance is based on the latest information. Congrats to the ci gov and vipp for the confirmed great job they are doing for a sustainable future.
Carnival has signed him for to help them improve their negative reputation with all Carnivals violations and disregard of the Environment full stop ,it all about money. I hope our money is not being used by our government to pay him to change his thoughts about Hog Sty Bay ? Good for thought. Sell out. #voteno.
Enough money can buy anything – proof right here…disappointing…
Money talks, bullsh*t walks………..
Wonder how much carnival had to pay him to have a change of heart?
I’d say it was a lot
Cousteau sold-out , plainly put. Just what amount of money pushed him to do such a flip must have been in multiple digits. Disgraceful .