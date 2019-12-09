Cousteau claims comments ‘misconstrued’

Ocean explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau

(CNS): Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society has issued another statement about the Cayman Islands’ cruise port project where he appears to walk back a statement made last week, but it is still not clear where he stands on the potential destruction of at least a dozen acres of some of Cayman’s healthiest reefs. In this letter to the Cayman people, Cousteau admits his association with Carnival Corporation but urges government to host an open forum with representatives from both sides.

The famous ocean explorer found himself in the middle of the public debate in the Cayman Islands about the increasingly unpopular cruise berthing proposal after he appeared in a video on behalf of Cruise Port Referendum, in which he expressed deep concern about the project and criticised government for its reluctance to support the referendum. Then just last week he appeared to completely change his mind and stated that he had seen the new plans and his concerns were alleviated.

The video was recorded in August. Shortly after that Cousteau signed a deal to become an environmental advisor with Carnival cruise line, one of the partners of the group selected by government to build the piers if the people are unable to stop the project. The cruise company has one of the worst reputations for polluting the ocean and air due to poor waste-management and emissions control.

In the short statement released last week, Cousteau made no mention of the Carnival deal. But since it was published on CNS, the public has been outraged not only that Cousteau would join forces with a cruise line with such a terrible environmental record but also that the deal seemed to indicated he no longer felt strongly about the significant impact this project will have on Cayman’s world famous marine habitat.

CNS understands that there has been a flood of complaints from here to Cousteau’s foundation, which has prompted another response, in which he suggested his previous statement was “misused and misconstrued”.

Government had ‘cut and paste ‘part of Cousteau’s statement focusing in on his positive comments and widely circulated it on social media.

In this latest letter Cousteau was vague about his position on the project, though he admitted that while these more recent plans are an improvement on the last ones, there are still concerns, and he urged all the parties to come together in a room in front of the public.

