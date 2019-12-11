Court to hear beach access case

Beach access sign on Grand Cayman

(CNS): A group of ladies from West Bay who have been quietly but persistently fighting for government to register hundreds of access points and historic rights of way to the beach have finally been given a date for their case to be considered. On 9 January the Concerned Citizens Group, which has sought a judicial review, will have the chance to persuade a judge that the government’s refusal to register the beach access points is unlawful.

The increasingly limited access to the beach for the wider public has been an issue for many years. But more recently, with the rapid acceleration of development on beachfront land, decisions by the Central Planning Authority and the government’s deals with major developers, in particular the Dart Group, the problem has been compounded.

In all of the cases where the group is pursuing the registration of the rights of way, they have been used for at least twenty years and in some cases much longer. But the battle to get the public pathways recognised, led largely by Alice Mae Coe, Ezmie Smith and Annie Multon, all from West Bay, has gone on for fifteen years and in that time many have been encroached and blocked.

The application for the judicial review relies heavily on a letter that was sent to the group by the registrar of lands, who claimed that she could not confirm access points unless ordered to do so by the courts. Despite accepting that the pathways had, under the prescription law, reached legal status, the courts still had to define them.

It is on this basis that the three women had fought a hard battle to secure legal aid, given that the case related to the wider public interest, in order to challenge the claims that the registrar cannot confirm these access points.

Related

Category: Business, Court, Local News