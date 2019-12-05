Cops find ganja hidden in car bumper

Ganja recovered 30 November 2019

(CNS): The police discovered more than 100 small packages of ganja hidden in the front bumper of a car at a George Town restaurant on Saturday night. Police said the drugs were found with the help of a K-9 Unit dog, Shadow, who was on patrol with officers in School Road around 10pm when the police said they detected the smell of ganja at the nearby restaurant. As a result a search was conducted, in which Shadow led the officers to a car.

Indicating that there was contraband around the front fender officers soon found the collection of ganja packages under that front bumper, which they seized. The matter is now under investigation, the RCIPS stated in a release.

Related

Category: Local News