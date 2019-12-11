Another cop involved in traffic crash

(CNS): An off-duty police officer was one of two drivers taken to hospital following an early morning collision on Monday. Police said the smash involving a Toyota and a Lincoln sedan happened on Shamrock Road at the intersection of Water Shed Circle in Bodden Town at around 6am. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries and released. In another incident Monday evening, two drivers were taken to hospital after they crashed on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the Yacht Club roundabout.

That smash happened at about 7pm, when a Chevy Tahoe and a Honda CRV crashed head-on after the Honda crossed into the opposite lane. The drivers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the matter is under investigation.

Category: Local News