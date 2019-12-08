Constitutional changes a ‘power grab’

The Constitutional Critic writes: This entire package is just an attempt to prop up governments in future because the PPM knows they will have a hard time forming majority governments; they essentially only win in George Town and the Sister Islands.

Let me break this down for you: The entire idea of parliamentary secretaries is just a legal way for the government to allocate higher salaries to members of their backbenches, which in turn gives those backbenchers an incentive to support the government of the day.

If they vote against the government they lose their extra pay. (Think about it this way, would you fire your boss if you had the chance if it meant that you lost your job as well?)

At the moment each of the councillors receives an additional $2,000 per month on top of their regular salary of $109,000 annually.

These councillor positions exist to incentivize backbenchers to support the government, that is their entire purpose.

The creation of an eighth minister will simply serve to push the principle of collective responsibility onto one more person, making it nearly impossible for any government to lose a vote of no confidence.

There are 19 members of the LA. One is usually made speaker and only has a casting vote, leaving 18 traditional voting members. A government can technically survive with nine MLAs, assuming the speaker remains on side when needed. That means a future government could consist of eight ministers, one parliamentary secretary and a friendly speaker, all of whom have financial incentives to support the government to keep their larger salaries.

This is going to be the Cayman Island’s version of the Fixed Terms Parliament Act, passed for the sole purpose of propping up weak governments with slim majorities so that parties don’t have to bother winning majorities; they just need to hold a good chunk of seats to maintain their hold on power and hand out ministries and parliamentary secretary positions to keep MLAs in line with extra pay or financial incentive.

There is no reason for an eigth minister in a country smaller than most cities or towns. There is no justification to allow the government to essentially pay MLAs to support their government by giving them these positions.

This is a power grab by the PPM and CDP, both of whom are worried they will be unable to elect majority governments in future, based on the 2017 election results.

