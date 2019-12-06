Constitution change ‘falls short’ on key issue

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the Legislative Assembly, Friday 6 December 2019

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the main issue government wanted to address with the pending constitutional change “falls short of where we wanted to be” in the draft agreement that has been settled with the UK. But as he presented the government motion to the Legislative Assembly about the draft amendments on Friday, McLaughlin told the House that the UK was very reluctant to move at all on the part of the constitution that allows it to pass laws for Cayman.

The government motion brought by McLaughlin deals with the draft order of constitutional amendments relating to talks that the Cayman and UK government have now been engaged in for some 18 months, triggered by what was described as constitutional overreach when an amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill was passed in the UK parliament, which included a provision imposing public beneficial ownership registers on the British Overseas Territories.

As he outlined the history leading up to the draft amendments, the premier said one of the most important changes that government wanted to include was an amendment to section 44. He said this was to underscore that Cabinet has autonomous responsibility for all domestic affairs that have been devolved to Cayman, and that had been achieved.

But leading on from that change, he explained, the key objective sought went much further but they did not get everything they wanted. The premier said that a new “hard fought provision”, which directly addresses the concern about the UK parliament legislating for Cayman in areas already devolved, had been agreed. Under the new provision the UK government will be under obligation to notify the premier and Cabinet and have them signify their views on those changes.

“This indeed falls short of where we wished it to be,” he said. “It requires consultation but ultimately the decision making still lies with the UK. But what it will do is cause the UK… to pause before they seek to make legislation which impacts the territory.”

It allows for a cooling off period, he added, and time for the Cayman government to provide strong arguments to stop something the government is not happy with.

“The UK was not very willing… to even make this concession,” McLaughlin said, adding that the initial draft document after the talks last year did not include this change. But the premier said government would not come close to succeeding in achieving the main objective had they accepted the first offer.

“It’s taken since then… to get us to this point,” he said, adding that he believed it was one of the most importance concessions the UK has been prepared to make. And although to date it appears in no other territory’s constitution, they are now all going to get the provision offered to them too.

The premier said that the talks had also led to the removal of the governor’s power to effect legislation that he wants if the parliament refuses. He said the trade-off will allow the governor to come to parliament and argue why he wants to change a law but would still not get to do that. McLaughlin said it might not be something that everyone wants to embrace but it’s better than the current situation.

After outlining all of the other changes, including an additional minister, changing the Legislative Assembly’s name to ‘parliament’ and formalising the position of councillors as parliamentary secretaries, he stressed that it was a package of changes aimed at improving the hand of the Cayman Islands Government.

He said he expected that the deal would be completed sometime early in February, and from then on the public could be assured that the decisions that affect them are being taken by those officials they elected here and not made by those in the United Kingdom.

As he began his debate on the motion to seek parliamentary support for the proposed draft deal, which is now backed by both sides of the House, McLaughlin said it would have been good to have a longer, open consultation period about the draft order but he noted the sense of urgency, given that the UK is going to the polls next week.

He said it was important to ensure this was signed and sealed as soon as possible because there could be a new government in the UK a week from today which might not support the package of changes the government managed to secure, and so the members needed to seize the opportunity to tie up the agreement.

The debate continues.

See the draft order in the CNS Library and watch the premier’s address to the LA below on CIGTV

Related

Category: Laws, Politics