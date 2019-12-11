Civil suits in the Cayman Islands

Anonymous writes: The bar is set astonishingly low to bring a case or claim in the Cayman Islands, and the statue of limitations means a vexatious claim can hang out there in the fog for over six years before getting to any type of evidentiary review, like a preliminary case management hearing.

If you have the misfortune of being a defendant in a Grand Court matter, the claim will be hyperlinked to your name for life by the Offshore Alert ICIJ crowd. There are cases out there assigned to judges that have never had a basic evidence test of any kind.

No lawyer penalties for the fraternity filing vexatious claims either. A total waste of everyone’s time, with real lives smeared in the process, and social consequences from everyone that reads the Alerts, hoping their name and colleagues aren’t mentioned.

This comment was posted in response to: Audit struggles to measure court efficiency

Category: Business, Court, Viewpoint