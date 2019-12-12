CIG seeks feedback on constitution changes

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Even though government has already steered its motion through the country’s parliament, as it will now be called, adopting the constitutional changes agreed with the UK, it is still seeking input from the public. The package of changes has been agreed by the Cayman government, the UK and all members of the opposition, eliminating the need for a public vote. But the premier’s office has said it is still important the people scrutinise the planned changes and ask any questions they may have.

The revised Constitutional Order is expected to go through the formal process in the United Kingdom and be confirmed by the Privy Council in February 2020.

The package of changes was arrived at following the constitutional discussions with the United Kingdom, which began last year after the UK parliament passed a piece of legislation which directly impacted domestic policy in Cayman in an area of devolved responsibility. An amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-money Laundering Bill in London included a direct order that all British Overseas Territories with a financial services industry had to introduce a public beneficial ownership registry by the end of next year.

This was described by the CIG as constitutional overreach and it objected to the unilateral action whereby the UK parliament was seeking to legislate for the BOTs. The government saw this as a breach of convention, given that responsibility for domestic policy has been devolved to the territories under the terms of their respective constitutions.

The Cayman Islands government asked for talks to seek safeguards that confirm it has autonomous capacity in respect of domestic affairs, and that the UK will not seek in the future to legislate, directly or indirectly, for Cayman without, at a minimum, consultation with government.

See the constitutional changes and relevant correspondence on the government website.

Related

Category: Laws, Politics