CIG cancels meeting on plastic policy

(CNS): Activists pressing government to introduce a single-use plastic ban in the Cayman Islands have expressed how disappointed they are that the ministry has cancelled yet another meeting of the steering committee formed to address the issue. The committee was created this summer to help develop a policy towards reducing the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics, but so far it has made little to no progress.

Plastic Free Cayman (PFC), the leading advocacy group calling for a complete ban on single-use plastics such as bags, straws and bottles, said in a release that it was incredibly disappointed that on the day the committee was due to sit, it was cancelled until further notice by a ministry official due to “insufficient numbers to make up quorum”.

However, almost half the committee members had confirmed they would attend, including three volunteers from Plastic Free Cayman.

The committee has met just once since it was formed and representatives from PFC said they have not yet received any minutes from that meeting. No agenda was circulated for this now cancelled second meeting and the plastic ban advocates say there are further problems with the committee.

“As yet, no clear mission statement, goals, responsibilities or action points have been set out for the committee,” Plastic Free Cayman stated. “Neither has any documentation been provided which indicates how the chosen stakeholders were selected, how decisions are made or what number of members are required to make up a quorum.”

It is now beginning to look like the ministry may be paying lip-service rather than making any real commitment to address some form of ban or limitation on single-use plastics, despite recent hints from the tourism minister that some kind of restriction was expected to be announced.

Nine months after the Cayman Youth Parliament debated and passed a

single-use plastic ban in the Legislative Assembly, the activists said government is failing to take on board the gravity of the well-known social, economic, environmental and health problems relating to single-use plastics.

Ben Somerville, from Protect Our Future, the youth advocacy movement that is working hard to raise awareness about the need to prepare for climate change, protect our environment and ban plastics, said there are a multitude of reasons why young people in Cayman want a ban on single-use plastics.

“First off there is the obvious reason that they are detrimental to the environmental health and prosperity of the Cayman Islands. Single-use plastics are thrown into the landfill or littered and end up being ingested by marine and land-based species,” he said.

“These species inevitably die. This constant cycle is leading to a decrease in multiple crucial species populations. In order to protect its pristine environment Cayman must ban these harmful plastics. Another reason is the perception people have of Cayman. With the world moving towards being more environmentally friendly and sustainability being at the forefront of almost all decisions made, the fact Cayman has not begun to do this yet looks poorly upon us,” Somerville warned.

PFC said that the government’s “passive stance” was “extremely alarming” given that experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have issued warnings that toxic chemicals used for food packaging can interfere with a child’s hormones, growth and development.

“Life-long health problems such as changing the time of puberty, affecting male genitalia development, decreasing fertility, affecting nervous and immune systems, increasing childhood obesity and contributing to cardiovascular disease are only some of the serious health effects of chemical exposure from food packaging highlighted by the AAP,” they added.

As plastics break down and become smaller and smaller, they enter the food chain by direct ingestion, such as through shellfish or by accumulation in animal tissue transferring to humans in a similar way to more commonly understood risks like heavy metals poisoning or ciguatera poisoning. Alongside the health impacts of ingesting food tainted with toxic chemicals, the activists said the community cannot ignore the government’s chronic failure to act on implementing an effective waste-management strategy.

“The lack of end-of-life stage planning for products and packaging, most of which are imported into Cayman, towers above our island as ‘Trash Everest’ assaulting our noses and leaching unquantified and unreported amounts of chemicals into the air, our groundwater and natural environment,” PFC stated.

PFC said that visual and odour pollution are common complaints they receives from tourists expecting to relax on Cayman’s white coral sand beaches. Instead, they find themselves walking across beaches littered with bright white Styrofoam food packaging, while single-use plastic drink bottles crunch under their feet.

On 7 December, during the latest beach clean-up, 25 PFC volunteers removed 500lbs of trash from Collier’s Beach in East End in under two hours, with most of it in the form of plastic bottles and Styrofoam.

With no action yet from government, despite repeated claims it will be addressing the issue, Cayman is lagging further behind its Caribbean neighbours. According to United Nations Caribbean Environment Programme, 21 countries in the region already have some form of ban in place.

Some countries have already banned single-use plastic ‘scandal’ bags and are phasing in strengthened regulations. As of 1 January, Jamaica will extend the ban to locally manufactured and distributed polystyrene foam food and beverage containers.

Worried that the government here does not have the will to take the necessary action, PFC is urging the people to continue their own efforts in saying no to single-use plastic.

“We applaud businesses, schools and individuals who have joined us in action by taking the Plastic Free Cayman 345 Pledge in committing to take steps to reduce their own single-use plastic consumption and be more mindful about their choices,” the activists said. “We are extremely supportive of the youth of Cayman speaking up for their future, yet we continue to wait for any tangible action from the government which will protect them.

As Plastic Free Cayman continues to campaign for a ban and government regulation on plastic use, they are urging everyone to take the 345 pledge and start the journey towards eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics.

For more information visit the Plastic Free Cayman website

