CI still working on 63 CFATF recommendations

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, Premier Alden McLaughlin, FRA Director Robert Berry, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Acting Solicitor General Reshma Sharma, CFATF Deputy Executive Director Carlos Acosta, National Coordinator for the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group Elisabeth Lees, Commerce Ministry Chief Officer Alan Jones, Portfolio of the Civil Service Chief Officer Gloria Mc-Field Nixon, Financial Services Ministry Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland, and CIMA Senior Legal Counsel Angelina Partridge

(CNS): Government has just two months to address the problems identified by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in March regarding Cayman’s vulnerability to global financial crime. Despite persistent claims that this jurisdiction is extremely well regulated and adheres to all global standards, the report found some glaring gaps, especially in areas outside the more traditional financial sector. These must be tackled to avoid Cayman being blacklisted or sanctioned in the near future.

Government has been investing significantly over the last few months in training for stakeholders, as well as establishing new regulations and creating entirely new accountable regulatory regimes for retail jewellers and property developers, among other traders who are vulnerable to financial crime but have not been covered by existing laws or regulations.

Last month Attorney General Samuel Bulgin led a delegation from the Cayman Islands to a plenary sessions of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in Antigua. Cayman presented its first follow-up report, which had been given to CFATF in September, outlining the progress on meeting the recommendations.

Elisabeth Lees, the National Coordinator for Cayman’s Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group, also presented Cayman’s recently completed National Risk Assessment of Terrorist Financing.

The Cayman Islands was the first country in the Caribbean to assess its jurisdictional risks for terrorist financing using the methodology issued by the Financial Action Task Force in June 2019. By being one of the first jurisdictions to use this methodology, Cayman has provided a key blueprint for other jurisdictions to follow, Lees said in a release about the meeting.

Cayman must also demonstrate it has made positive and tangible progress in implementing all 63 recommendations by 21 February, when CFATF will decide whether to impose a remediation plan on the Cayman Islands and place the jurisdiction on the compliance document.

“The Cayman Islands is committed to taking proactive steps to ensure compliance with international standards,” said Lees. “All stakeholders are doing everything they can to fulfill the 63 recommended actions, and it was good to present to Plenary on the significant progress we have made. Whatever decision is made by FATF, the Cayman Islands will continue to ensure all the recommended actions are fulfilled.”

