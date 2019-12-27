Chuckie gets royal gong in NY list

CBC Director Charles Clifford has been given an MBE in the Queen’s NY Honours List

(CNS): Charles Clifford, the director of Cayman’s Customs and Border Control Service, is the only Caymanian to be recognised in the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). The royal gong is for his service to customs, as even though the CBC agency is only a year old, Clifford had already served as the collector of customs since 2015. Clifford has been in public service almost continually since 1980, when he became a police cadet when he was just 16.

For nearly four decades Clifford has worked largely in law enforcement, having served in the RCIPS for 17 years, reaching the rank of chief inspector. In 1997 he was appointed senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and was promoted to permanent secretary in 2001.

Having gained a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree from the University of Liverpool in 1995 and a Professional Practice Certificate from the Queen’s University of Belfast in 1996, Clifford had a very brief stint in the private sector with the law firm, Quin & Hampson.

However, he stood for office in the 2005 election on the PPM ticket and won a seat in Bodden Town. He served as a Cabinet member in the PPM administration, heading the Ministry of Tourism, Environment, Investment and Commerce until 2009, when he lost his seat and returned to the private sector.

In 2012 Clifford was called to the bar in the Cayman Islands, where he was admitted as an attorney-at-law. In that year he opened his own law firm, Clifford Law Associates, partnering with two other local attorneys.

In 2015 he was appointed as collector of customs for the Cayman Islands and subsequently became the director of CBC when that new agency was formed with the merger of customs the enforcement arm of immigration.

Congratulating him on the award, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he and Clifford had been friends since they were boys.

“I am proud of his achievements in service to the people of the Cayman Islands, from his time in the RCIPS, the civil service, as a legislator and cabinet minister, as collector of customs and now as director of Customs and Border Control,” the country’s leader stated, adding that he was “very pleased that his outstanding service to our community has been recognised”.

Governor Martyn Roper said his award recognised a very long and distinguished career in service to the Cayman Islands. “The work Charles has begun to transform CBC is of vital importance to the safety and security of the territory and we have come a long way in a short space of time.”

Clifford thanked those who nominated him for the honour.

“My extensive public service career has been diverse and rewarding and I am very grateful for the opportunities which it provided for me. I also wish to thank my colleagues in the Customs and Border Control Service for their unwavering support. The successful merger of our customs and immigration departments would not have been possible without their contribution and so I accept this honour recognising the very important role which each of them played in my nomination for this award,” he added.

While there is no doubt that Clifford has had a very successful career in the public sector in 2008, a commission of inquiry found Clifford had broken the rules of the civil service when he removed files from the Ministry of Tourism in 2004 when he resigned and used them in the election campaign.

The commission arose out of a complaint by McKeeva Bush, who was the tourism minister when Clifford was the top civil servant at that ministry. Bush accused Clifford of giving confidential documents to the press.

Sir Richard Tucker, who led the inquiry, said he had acted in “breach of the continuing duty of confidentiality” but recommended that no legal or disciplinary action be taken against him. The Cayman Islands governor at the time, Stuart Jack, said Clifford’s actions “were regrettable and not in line with the standards we should expect of public servants”.

Clifford has always maintained that the documents were his to use and that if he had actually done something wrong the commissioner would have recommended further action. While the report acknowledged that the documents in question were in the public interest and should have been accessible in any event, it did not classify Clifford as a whistleblower.

“The evidence tends to suggest that Mr Clifford acted for personal, political purposes rather than for altruistic reasons,” the commission report found.

