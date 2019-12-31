Child hospitalised from troubled care home

Frances Bodden Children’s Home

(CNS): A teenage resident at the Frances Bodden Children’s Home was taken to hospital Christmas Eve following what is believed to be a suicide attempt. Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services have failed to respond to CNS enquiries about the incident but the RCIPS has confirmed that police and medics were called out to deal with a distressed teenager. The young person was found conscious and uninjured, an RCIPS spokesperson stated but offered no other details.

The gender of the teenager has not been confirmed, though CNS understands it is a girl. The incident comes in the wake of at least two teenage girls from the home having absconded over the holidays. But the alleged attempt by the young girl to take her own life also follows undisclosed allegations of sexual and other abuse taking place at the care home.

During the recent Finance Committee hearings in the Legislative Assembly, the chief officer in the premier’s community affairs ministry was asked by opposition legislators about ‘reports’ of some form of abuse. Although she confirmed that an investigation was underway, she gave no details of the allegations or what safeguarding measures are in place to deal with children in care at the home.

Frances Bodden is run by the CAYS Foundation but is also funded by government and falls under the premier’s ministry. The home provides places for children who are vulnerable and at risk and are often the subject of care orders imposed by the family or juvenile courts.

There are, however, concerns that the home is being poorly managed and that attempts are being made to cover up incidents of self-harm by the children as well as abuse. This is not new, as over the last few years there have been questions about the management of the home, which also appears to be struggling to deal with some of the serious mental health challenges faced by many of its residents.

Despite the serious allegations and growing public concern that there is something seriously amiss at the home, there has been no official comment from the government.