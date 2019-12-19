CCMI targets women for research cash

CCMI researchers study coral reefs

(CNS): The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) has launched an initiative to target women in science to help advance their research. The Women in Ocean Science (WIOS) programme aims to recognise outstanding early-career and mid-career scholars who can advance the frontiers of marine science and become world-leading professionals. Both post doctorates and interns can qualify for the awards to finance their advancement in the field of ocean science

Officials from the now famous institution said progress had been made over the last 30 years in terms of women’s representation in the scientific community but the discipline of ocean science remains hugely unequal in terms of women entering at professional levels versus their progression to key positions within academia.

The proportion of women receiving graduate oceanography degrees in the United States rose from 2% in the early 1970’s to 38% in 2001 but the increase in women in ocean science is not translating to women in upper ranking roles. By 2014, only 15% had reached senior faculty positions.

Over the next six years, six WIOS scholars will receive funding to deliver field research and support to participate at international meetings. Four residential internships per year will also be supported as part of the award.

In addition to the awards, the WIOS programme will establish a strong network of professionals who are committed to increasing diversity at the highest level of science.

The WIOS Award will fund research aimed at finding solutions to the greatest challenges facing the ocean and society today. WIOS participants will also have access to the WIOS Advisory Council, made up of a range of professionals who are leaders of major research institutions, proficient in philanthropy, social science, science communications and media, and grant writing.

The WIOS programme will provide support for innovative research to be undertaken at the CCMI’s facility, the Little Cayman Research Centre. The programme is funded via the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, which is an international non-profit organisation.

“Our intent is to empower brilliant professional women to advance the frontiers of ocean science,” said CCMI President Dr Carrie Manfrino. “The programme seeks to support a cohort of exceptional researchers who have the capabilities to become the industry leaders of the future.”

She said the WIOS Advisory Council and Network will comprise “established scientists who exemplify the possibilities of success against enormous challenges. We are therefore not only offering a fantastic opportunity to the scholars and interns who take part in the programme, but seek to develop collaborative partnerships to benefit ocean science,” she added.

The programme is open to Caymanians and suitable candidates from around the world, who can apply now. Applicants have until 28 February (scholars) and 15 March (internships), and details can be found on the CCMI website. Queries can be directed to WIOS@reefresearch.org

Related

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature