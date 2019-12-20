Carnival cruise ships crash in Mexico
(CNS): Two cruise ships belonging to the Carnival Corporation, the cruise line partnering with the Cayman Islands Government over the proposed controversial cruise project here, crashed in Mexican waters just before 9am Friday. The Carnival Legend and Carnival Glory collided in high winds as they were docking at the berthing facility in Cozumel. The Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas narrowly missed being hit in what could have been a cruise ship pile-up.
The Carnival Glory, which was in Cayman yesterday, reportedly smashed into the side of the Carnival Legend, which was due to come here on Christmas Eve but has been badly damaged.
It is understood that some passengers who were in a dining room at the time of the smash were injured, but so far the cruise line has not released any information or statements about the collision, which was videoed and posted on social media by dozens of passengers who witness the event.
Anyone else catch that “oooh maii gaadd” from the Minnesotan tourist in the bottom video. Didn’t know Sheila Broflovski was a real person. America’s finest, brought right on top of your shores – that’s the Verdant Isle promise.
More to the point, the whole cruise ship industry is looking so pathetic these days. The only reason cruises are popular now is because of how much they offer older people who can’t afford better vacations. Younger generations’ values will kill off these companies in due course, that’s a guarantee, so we should not sacrifice anything to accommodate them now. Any cruise pier will become a white elephant and permanent reminder of the greed and stupidity of our species in time.
Carnival Glory has a new hole.
Best. Comment.
Keep those monsters off Cayman shores.
Cayman drivers?.