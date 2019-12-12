CAL warns travellers it is enforcing check-in rules

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd is warning passengers that the airline will be enforcing the rules relating to check-in times, and passengers who do not reach the desk an hour before their flight is due to leave will not be allowed on the flight. CAL VP of Airport Operations, Ivan Forbes, said the closing of check-in times is not only a regulatory requirement but ensures that passengers have enough time to clear security and make it to their gate for an on-time departure.

Given that this is the busiest time for the airport, CAL is urging all passengers flying internationally or on the domestic jet service to arrive two to three hours prior to departure or to check-in online and arrive at least 90 minutes before the plane is due to leave. Check-in for all jet flights is closed one hour before the flight’s scheduled departure time, including domestic jet flights to and from the Sister Islands. People travelling on the Express Twin Otter and Saab domestic flights need to check in 30 minutes before departure.

“Passengers not checked in by the specified check-in closure times will be unable to travel,” officials from CAL said in a release.

Passengers are also encouraged to pay their bag fees in advance at any Cayman Airways ticket office in the days leading up to their travel date.

Category: Business, Transport