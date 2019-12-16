Gov’t budgets $100M for welfare support
(CNS): Although government has budgeted around CI$100 million for payments to those in need, it may still not be enough to meet the demands likely to be placed on the Needs Assessment Unit over the next two years. During Finance Committee, MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) pressed government over why it was allocating a very similar amount for rent payments as in the last budget when the rates and the numbers in need are growing, as he accused the government of under-funding social welfare.
Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has community affairs in his ever-growing areas of responsibility, said his government was allocating more money to support those in need in the community then any budget in history. However, much of that money is the increase in the permanent monthly welfare benefits for veterans and seafarers, the elderly, disabled and indigent.
Bryan raised his concerns that at a time when ordinary people, even those in work, are facing a housing crisis, with rents skyrocketing, the government had set aside the same amount of money to help people with rent as they did in 2018 and 2019, when the provision fell short and forced government to return to the parliament to get twice as much money to cover this line item, which he said would again fall short.
He said it was apparent that while government may be spending more than ever before on welfare, it was still under-budgeting when it came to the housing costs for those in need.
“It’s inadequate,” Bryan said, adding that government had dismissed his suggestions to take on the development of low cost apartments and asked what government was going to do about the problem.
McLaughlin said he had addressed the issue in his budget statement and described Bryan as “supremely unqualified” to challenge the government’s budget figures, which were drawn up by technical experts, on basis of “how he feels” about the issue.
As MLAs questioned government about the money allocated for welfare, civil servants from community affairs revealed that, despite the booming economy, the NAU is dealing with over 1,100 people who need permanent assistance and a similar number of families needing some form of temporary help with rent utilities or other support.
Among the many other issues raised, Chris Saunders (BTW) queried what plans government had to meet the growing demand from Caymanians who were retiring from the private sector with, in most cases, far from adequate pensions that would see them seeking support from government in ever greater numbers in the coming years. Saunders said this was a national long term issue, not a political one, given the alarming numbers of retirees who were going to be in need.
McLaughlin agreed that this was a major challenge.
“Without us addressing this issue of pensions for private sector people, the strain on government going forward is going to become unbearable, financially,” McLaughlin said.
The premier pointed to the need for government to work hard to save money so that there is cash available to deal with many things, but largely social issues. He said Cayman had to retain a strong economy to derive the revenue to be able to fund social programmes. Keeping up with full employment was also important, McLaughlin said, so that more people would be able to look after themselves.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
FREE CONDOMS everywhere. A fraction of the cost of welfare.
Er, the Needs Assessment Unit says there are 1,100 people in need … and the gov’t is giving them100 million. That’s CI$90,000 per person. Shome mishtake, shurely?
Fix the damn dump.
That is a hefty vote-buying budget… it wouldn’t be so sad if it was properly managed.
He even seems to admit it – stating it is the largest amount ever budgeted in aid. After all his time in charge he should be whispering it in shame, not declaring it as grounds for adoration.
Nice work if you can get it
And if you get it, won’t you tell me how?
Mac’s status grants. The gift that keeps on giving…
Yayy more of my tax money will go towards the people who chose to have 3 kids under age 23 with a household income of 3k per month. Meanwhile abortion would’ve helped curbed this until they’re ready.
1:24 that about sums it up sadly. Kids be expensive. Don’t have them if you cant afford them!
Ah yes of course only the wealthy should multiply, the poor shouldn’t be allowed to have children….
How about we work on a balanced society instead, where everyone can thrive not just the wealthy?
People who cannot afford to have children should consider that fact before having them. If they nevertheless have children they cannot afford then this society will have to pay for it. Education is critical.
If foreign nationals choose to have children they cannot afford to maintain here then they (or their children) need to be made to leave before they become a drain on this society. Tough, and sad, but math has no emotion. We cannot afford to operate this society any other way.
The poor should be allowed to have children: the same two or three the wealthy have (which, incidentally, is one of the main reasons the wealthy are wealthy – not as many mouths to feed, clothe, shelter and educate). The problem is people on welfare can only increase their incomes by having more children; if they start working, they lose their welfare. This is taken to an extreme in the UK where families will have so many children the authorities can only comply with their obligations by putting them in mansions. We must not allow that to happen in Cayman, so the rise and rise of welfare costs is a major concern.
4:23 If you cant pay for them yourself don’t expect others to do so for you. Be a responsible parent. I know I wouldn’t have kids unless I can afford to pay for them. What with a safe home, health care and a good education (to name a few aspects) raising a child is expensive. Why should anyone else have to support you and your progeny? Its not down to being rich or poor its about common sense.
You throw out abortion so lightly – maybe you should have suggested birth control.
The Immigration Law requires that the ability of a PR or Status applicant to support themselves and their dependants is of Paramout Importance to considerations. What happened Alden? Has someone been ignoring the law?
Yes. We do not follow laws. Any of them. That is how we get ourselves in such messes.
$100 million divided by the 2,200 of permanent and temporary recipients mentioned is $45,000 per recipient. Is that $90K per family of two? Why work?
Obama style politics!
Sure beats the Trump racist, divide all people politics.
Ummm have you seen his rallies? Blacks and Hispanics actually love him despite what CNN will have you believe.
The Blacks and Hispanics at his rallies love him. Blacks and Hispanics as groups do not. Also, CNN was accepted as the most authoritative news network for decades; Fox News was invented to create a conservative media bubble to normalise and defend Republican policies and politicians. Reality has a liberal bias – as Obama said – so Republicans had to make a bubble where they repeat after each other and the world looks the way they want it. Sounds like that’s where you live too. Happy delusions.
You have to work so that government can take more of your money to give to people who do not, or to people who do work but have such low salaries they cannot survive.
Veterans, Seamen and the elderly should be supported if they are unable to do so themselves. This is the very least of which we should do. Also, those that are truly unable to work, or are mentally or physically disabled.
I would like to see a division of the NAU in which the majority of its clients fell into the categories above. The second section — the able-bodied but currently unwilling — should be required to show that they are seeking work, and have a graduated system that leads them toward being off the dole.
And the third category- special friends of an MLA who promise to vote for him or her….
This article effectively is saying that we have major problems and that the government has no clue how any of them are actually going to be resolved.
And while looking for answers government continues to add to the same problems. We are continuing to import poverty and create future problems for ourselves without planning for them. At the same time we are destroying the Caymanian middle class by requiring everyone to compete for $6/hour jobs including in skilled roles, and failing to provide adequate education. It is not only a recipe for disaster. It is about to become a disaster.
Raise the minimum wage now and give people a livable wage.
$6 an hour is a disgrace and no one can live decently on Grand Cayman at that wage rate.
So we bring people in on work permits who are willing to live indecently. I haven’t met a Jamaican housekeeper yet who doesn’t have a detached house in Jamaica because of their Cayman income, small as it is. The system works for them and for businesses, just not for the unskilled of our own. That’s where families and government are failing.
A house can be built in Jamaica, the Philippines, Honduras for a fraction of what it would cost here. The minimum wage should be raised to At least CU$10.00 p.h., followed by disallowing a huge number of work permits in certain categories. That should help with the labour issues.
And the poverty we have imported continues to breed producing more poverty.
Thanks Mac, got enough wotes yet ?
Alden is now a full participant in making Cayman economically unsustainable. He has doubled down on the already potentially fatal harm caused by Mac. Our population is now permanently stacked with growing numbers of persons who will be unable to sustain themselves and their children. Drastic steps are required to reverse the trend, but that would involve politicians acknowledging the were wrong. Very few will do that.
can someone explain why the NAU fails to pay the bills of those under their assistance for months on end? Why is it so difficult for them to get a system in place, so that the utility companies send bills directly to them and they pay online… and ON TIME!
It’s a sad state of affairs when renters have to refuse NAU recipients that are trying to get housing b/c they can’t rely on the NAU to actually PAY the rent! How is this acceptable?
The way the Premiere chastises Kenneth Bryan is also a flipping disgrace! He’s only trying to HELP the Caymanian people who need NAU in order to survive, and all his points are 100% valid~~ so many gov’t agencies needing an overhaul!
#votethemout
WHAT?? $100 million dollars? Why not put that @#$#$% money into fixing the abysmal public education system in this country, so our citizens can fend for themselves!!!!
Caymanians, are you blind? Can you not see that these phony baloney politicians have turned our country into a $%^&#ing third world welfare state!!
I’ve been saying this for a long time, but was always told I’m too young to know what I’m talking about. They have done this in the space of 10-15 years. God forbid they are in there any longer!
Auditor general keep an eye on where this $100m is going please…….
Not nearly enough money. Thousands of persons (including spouses and children) are being granted PR or status without proper vetting of their ability to support themselves in the longer term. The fuse to an economic/demographic time bomb has been lit. What does the Premier think persons earning $6.00 an hour are going to do in their retirement? Support themselves without government assistance?
Yet those well qualified for PR and Status have to wait years then move on ,cos they get fed up , taking their money with them.
Government and the private sector should encourage the employment of retired Caymanians and permanent residents rather than give out more work permits and social security payments.
The whole point of the Immigration Law, which Alden is in charge of, and which is ignored.
That’s over $5,000 per Caymanian! Probably about $20k per Caymanian household. WTF? Where does this money go? Who hands it out?
Until recently, it seems Politicians. Get Wotes.
Not necessarily Caymanians get all the handouts.
Exactly. I know a family that got grants in that fiasco and was on NAU right after. Then the daughter had a baby and guess where she went for help? NAU.
And not all of them were Caymanian, were they?
Government really need to stop giving PR to paupers.
And status. It is almost impossible for a pauper to get PR or status under our immigration laws, but hundreds are getting it. It is one of the ongoing and most damaging aspects of the non application of Cayman’s laws.
Large numbers of non Caymanians are benefitting, as are hundreds of Caymanians who only recently became Caymanian.