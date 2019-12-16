Gov’t budgets $100M for welfare support

Premier Alden McLaughlin answers questions in Finance Committee on community affairs issues

(CNS): Although government has budgeted around CI$100 million for payments to those in need, it may still not be enough to meet the demands likely to be placed on the Needs Assessment Unit over the next two years. During Finance Committee, MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) pressed government over why it was allocating a very similar amount for rent payments as in the last budget when the rates and the numbers in need are growing, as he accused the government of under-funding social welfare.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has community affairs in his ever-growing areas of responsibility, said his government was allocating more money to support those in need in the community then any budget in history. However, much of that money is the increase in the permanent monthly welfare benefits for veterans and seafarers, the elderly, disabled and indigent.

Bryan raised his concerns that at a time when ordinary people, even those in work, are facing a housing crisis, with rents skyrocketing, the government had set aside the same amount of money to help people with rent as they did in 2018 and 2019, when the provision fell short and forced government to return to the parliament to get twice as much money to cover this line item, which he said would again fall short.

He said it was apparent that while government may be spending more than ever before on welfare, it was still under-budgeting when it came to the housing costs for those in need.

“It’s inadequate,” Bryan said, adding that government had dismissed his suggestions to take on the development of low cost apartments and asked what government was going to do about the problem.

McLaughlin said he had addressed the issue in his budget statement and described Bryan as “supremely unqualified” to challenge the government’s budget figures, which were drawn up by technical experts, on basis of “how he feels” about the issue.

As MLAs questioned government about the money allocated for welfare, civil servants from community affairs revealed that, despite the booming economy, the NAU is dealing with over 1,100 people who need permanent assistance and a similar number of families needing some form of temporary help with rent utilities or other support.

Among the many other issues raised, Chris Saunders (BTW) queried what plans government had to meet the growing demand from Caymanians who were retiring from the private sector with, in most cases, far from adequate pensions that would see them seeking support from government in ever greater numbers in the coming years. Saunders said this was a national long term issue, not a political one, given the alarming numbers of retirees who were going to be in need.

McLaughlin agreed that this was a major challenge.

“Without us addressing this issue of pensions for private sector people, the strain on government going forward is going to become unbearable, financially,” McLaughlin said.

The premier pointed to the need for government to work hard to save money so that there is cash available to deal with many things, but largely social issues. He said Cayman had to retain a strong economy to derive the revenue to be able to fund social programmes. Keeping up with full employment was also important, McLaughlin said, so that more people would be able to look after themselves.

