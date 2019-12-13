Boris romps to victory in UK elections
(CNS): The Conservative Party won a significant majority in the UK general election yesterday, not only keeping Boris Johnson in No 10 Downing Street but ensuring that his Brexit deal will go through. While that does not mean he will ‘get Brexit done’, in line with what turned out to be a winning campaign slogan, it does mean that Britain will depart the European Union next month and begin what are expected to be lengthy talks over its new relationship.
The decisive victory for the Tories was largely a result of the public’s frustrations over the parliament’s failure so far to honour the referendum result to leave Europe and a distinct dislike among voters for the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour party heartland in the north of England, which largely supported Brexit, turned on the leadership and voted for Johnson. Corbyn has not yet resigned but has confirmed he will not remain as leader of the party.
The Conservatives won a majority of around 80 seats and Johnson has already visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace to confirm that he will lead the new government. With a slight Cabinet reshuffle expected over the next few days, the new parliament will convene next week and begin the process of dealing with the bills to leave the EU.
Here in Cayman, the sigh of relief from Premier Alden McLaughlin was palpable in a statement of congratulations that Johnson and the Conservative Party remain at the helm in the UK.
“It is not without relief that we have learned that the Conservatives won the majority of the national vote in yesterday’s United Kingdom general election,”said McLaughlin. “I congratulate Mr Johnson on a well-fought campaign and look forward to working with his government in the coming year. We believe that a win by the Conservatives is a good result for the Cayman Islands and other British Overseas Territories.”
McLaughlin stated that Cayman has had a positive and productive working relationship with several Conservative governments over the years.
“I look forward to meeting with the Prime Minister early next year and working with him and the new government on issues important to the UK and the Cayman Islands, including completing the important reforms to our constitution,” he added.
However, as time goes on, the government here may find that Johnson is not what he seems.
With the Conservatives now representing the once industrial north and the pressure he will be under to deliver on improved social services and proper funding for the NHS that his new constituents will demand, coupled with the economic uncertainty that the departure from Europe will bring, Johnson will be seeking new sources of revenue.
The Tory leader has demonstrated throughout his political career that he has no specific policy principles. This could see him turning to the territories in search of that tax revenue in just the same way a Labour government was likely to do.
#notmyprimeminister
Democracy at work, pity Africa!.
Given Corbyn had “jokingly” said that there was a money tree in the Cayman Islands, by which he was going to fund his manifesto pledges, we should all be very relieved by this result.
Always a good thing to see leftists and globalists lose power!
Trump 2020
wrong country dumb dumb.
lose power? They were in power and created this fiasco. You Russia loving right really know how to spin the facts.
The last paragraph in your article is pure fear mongering and speculation and written by a staunch and today very unhappy Labour supporter
Good bye Scotland & Northern Ireland. Was nice to have you in the United Kingdom family for so long.
‘This could see him turning to the territories in search of that tax revenue in just the same way a Labour government was likely to do.’ That’s a comment made by someone who hasn’t got a clue how the Tory party is funded. If they move on what are popularly called ‘tax havens’ some of their major funding sources are going to pull the plug on them.
Seeing he has a long history of breaking and backtracking on promises at the earliest opportunity
Its not really speculation
The second Boris gets more from turning on Cayman than he does ignoring us he will turn on us, in a heartbeat without a second thought
Although I’m only an interested observer now, over the years I did more than a few all-nighters covering UK elections, local and general, and this was certainly one of the most notable.
I think the quote of last night must come from former Labour Shadow Home Secretary, Alan Johnson, who in a heated televised discussion said, “He [Corbyn] could not lead the working classes out of a paper bag.”
And that pretty much summed up the feelings of many Labour voters. I know several life-long Labour supporters who said that, faced with the prospect of people like Corbyn and Diane Abbott running the country, they’d vote Tory. Judging by the results where I now live that’s exactly what they did. Our local Tory MP polled four times as many votes as the second-placed Labour candidate and picked up about 8000 votes over her 2017 total.
As for what it means for the Cayman Islands? I’d say you should all be very relieved by this because Corbyn’s left-wing supporters have an agenda that would definitely not benefit the local financial institutions. Love or hate them, at least a Tory government has too many vested interests offshore to risk rocking the boat.
bizzare coments from alden…. makes cayman look weak and scared.
he should be ashamed of himslef for celebrating a boris johnson victory.
If they try to impose taxes now Cayman will likely go independent. I think it’s fear-mongering to say they will do that. I don’t like Boris by a long shot but I’d rather have him than Corbyn.
Increasingly rich lying, cheating dishonest politicians globally are persuading the poor that they are good people to lead nations, and then go on to screw those same people that voted for them totally, whilst blaming the poverty it causes on everyone else. Now watch them screw Cayman, and if they don’t, the EU will.
I think you may have this situation switched around…It’s people power at work and it’s coming to Cayman too…
Delusional if you think that was people power, that was propaganda power, mostly paid for by Russians!
Delusional, lol.
Hillary, is that you??
Quite right. The turkeys all voted for Christmas.