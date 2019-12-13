Boris romps to victory in UK elections

Boris Johnson remains prime minister after a resounding win at the polls yesterday

(CNS): The Conservative Party won a significant majority in the UK general election yesterday, not only keeping Boris Johnson in No 10 Downing Street but ensuring that his Brexit deal will go through. While that does not mean he will ‘get Brexit done’, in line with what turned out to be a winning campaign slogan, it does mean that Britain will depart the European Union next month and begin what are expected to be lengthy talks over its new relationship.

The decisive victory for the Tories was largely a result of the public’s frustrations over the parliament’s failure so far to honour the referendum result to leave Europe and a distinct dislike among voters for the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour party heartland in the north of England, which largely supported Brexit, turned on the leadership and voted for Johnson. Corbyn has not yet resigned but has confirmed he will not remain as leader of the party.

The Conservatives won a majority of around 80 seats and Johnson has already visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace to confirm that he will lead the new government. With a slight Cabinet reshuffle expected over the next few days, the new parliament will convene next week and begin the process of dealing with the bills to leave the EU.

Here in Cayman, the sigh of relief from Premier Alden McLaughlin was palpable in a statement of congratulations that Johnson and the Conservative Party remain at the helm in the UK.

“It is not without relief that we have learned that the Conservatives won the majority of the national vote in yesterday’s United Kingdom general election,”said McLaughlin. “I congratulate Mr Johnson on a well-fought campaign and look forward to working with his government in the coming year. We believe that a win by the Conservatives is a good result for the Cayman Islands and other British Overseas Territories.”

McLaughlin stated that Cayman has had a positive and productive working relationship with several Conservative governments over the years.

“I look forward to meeting with the Prime Minister early next year and working with him and the new government on issues important to the UK and the Cayman Islands, including completing the important reforms to our constitution,” he added.

However, as time goes on, the government here may find that Johnson is not what he seems.

With the Conservatives now representing the once industrial north and the pressure he will be under to deliver on improved social services and proper funding for the NHS that his new constituents will demand, coupled with the economic uncertainty that the departure from Europe will bring, Johnson will be seeking new sources of revenue.

The Tory leader has demonstrated throughout his political career that he has no specific policy principles. This could see him turning to the territories in search of that tax revenue in just the same way a Labour government was likely to do.

Category: Politics, UK, World News