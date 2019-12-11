Boat captain charged with manslaughter

Boat damaged in fatal crash in August

(CNS): A 36-year-old man from George Town, who was captaining a boat that smashed into a smaller vessel in the North Sound this summer, killing two men and badly injuring a woman on board, has been charged. The man, who was behind the wheel of the Pepper Jelly, a white 32-foot Scarab centre console boat registered to Mango Jam Charters, faces two counts of manslaughter and one of assault and is expected in court today.

The man is understood to be Sean McDonald, who worked at the watersports tour company, operating at least two boats doing private charters from Camana Bay to the North Sound attractions, such as Stingray City and Starfish Point.

John Turner (70), a UK-national living in the Cayman Islands, and Emmanuel Brown (49), a former police officer who lived in George Town, were both killed in the boat crash on Sunday, 11 August, which happened just around nightfall near to Harbour House Marina. Brown’s girlfriend survived the collision but was very badly injured.

