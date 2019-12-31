Arden takes aim at trickle-down economics

Opposition Leader Arden McLean delivers his 2020 New Year Message

(CNS): The opposition leader has said that he and members of his team reject the government’s policy of relying on trickle-down economics because it is not benefiting the Caymanian people. In his New Year message, Arden McLean said it was time the economy was built by expanding opportunities for local people rather than depending on investment from overseas. He said the current badly managed economic growth had been fuelled by inflation.

The opposition leader also noted the premier’s admission that his government has failed to address the problem of costly and inaccessible healthcare for many people.

“While I welcome the premier’s admission of the failure of his government, it still does not address the problem that many Caymanians are still without adequate health insurance and many Caymanians are retiring with inadequate health insurance at the time in their lives when they need it the most,” he warned.

The problems in education, the failure to collect garbage, unprecedented traffic troubles, the indebted position of too many local families, the marginalisation of Caymanians and the erosion of the middle class were also on his list of concerns.

He did, however, recall the hope he expressed in his Christmas Message that the recent demonstration of people power over the referendum would help to unite and integrate the country. The opposition also offered to work with government to form a committee to create a national strategic plan to address many of the issues which concern local people.