Activists keep up campaign efforts

Johann Moxam sends out text invitations to the CPR Christmas Rally in Savannah

(CNS) The members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign are keeping up their efforts to persuade registered electors to vote ‘no’ whenever the referendum on the cruise port project is reset. The CPR will be holding its final rally for the year on Wednesday evening, when the largest ever grassroots movement is likely to be in a buoyant mood, given the unexpected success of its campaign so far.

The Christmas Rally will take place on Jayson Ave, Savannah, from 6pm and comes against a backdrop of growing international recognition of the campaign, helped largely by a BBC feature on the battle to preserve George Town Harbour’s unique marine environment and stall the current plans for two cruise berthing piers.

CPR has had a number of major successes, including securing well in excess of the required number of signatures to trigger the Cayman Islands’ first ever people-initiated referendum and getting the courts to stay the original date for the vote to allow for a judicial review over the government’s handling of the poll.

But despite these and many other important gains, the main goal to secure a ‘no’ vote from 50% plus one of the entire electorate remains a significant hurdle for the campaigners.

The case will go before the courts on 20 January, when campaigners will be seeking a ruling from the court on the question posed in the referendum, the need for the environmental, geo-technical, socioeconomic and business reports to be published before the vote, as well as addressing the issue of campaign finance.

How the court rules on the judicial review will have a profound impact on the outcome of the vote. Campaigners believe that people will vote ‘no’ when they are armed with all of the up-to-date and accurate information, when there is a fairer question based purely on the cruise project and not the port, and when the referendum follows a campaign based on an equal financial footing.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics