Acting DPP confirmed in job one year on

Patrick Moran, Cayman Islands Director of Public Prosecutions

(CNS): A year after Patrick Moran was promoted to acting director of public prosecutions, the British lawyer has been confirmed into the post after Governor Martyn Roper accepted the recommendation the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. Moran applied for the post and went through an open competitive recruitment process, a spokesperson for the commission said in a release.

Officials said the job was advertised locally overseas but have not said how many people applied or were interviewed. Moran formally takes up the post he has been doing for the last twelve months on 1 December for a period of three years.

“Mr Moran brings to the post the necessary skills, experiences, and passion for criminal law and prosecutions generally,” Roper said as he announced the appointment. He said that Moran’s tenure as acting DPP had “inspired confidence in his capacity to discharge the responsibilities of the post efficiently and effectively and to act in the public’s best interest”.

Moran joined the prosecution office as deputy director in 2015 from the UK, where he had been practicing as a barrister doing criminal work.

