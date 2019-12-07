7MB wall continues to stir up trouble
(CNS): A clear message was delivered at the weekend on the five-foot wall directed by the Central Planning Authority between the newly revamped Seven Mile Public Beach and the West Bay Road. As the barrier continues to stir up public anger, vandals took to using spray paint, writing “Tear down this wall” across it. Meanwhile, some 150 comments have been posted on the CNS report about the unsightly barrier, which although constructed by Dart was ordered by the CPA.
The public is having difficulty understanding the justification for the wall given that the only explanation seems to be that the CPA did not want people striding over the two-foot barrier that government had asked for in the original specifications.
Aside from the aesthetics, the wall is blocking the view of Seven Mile Beach in one of the few parts where it was still visible to passers by. The public is also concerned about the danger the wall presents, given the number of crashes already on local roads.
Despite the public stir that the issue has caused, CNS has still not heard back from government, in particular the planning department and the CPA, to explain to the people the need for the wall or what it plans to do about the public demands to “tear down the wall”.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Am i the only one who likes the wall?
I would love to shake the hand of the person who did this. I am not sure what got into Caymanians because we never stood up for ourselves and country like I am witnessing now. About damn time I say!!!
Every change means another page from the calendar has fallen.
Older generations – the primary demographic complaining about this – simply don’t like daily reminders that it isn’t 1969 anymore.
My advice? Go retire in the tranquil Sister Islands.
It’s time for some new faces at CPA!
Modeling traffic barriers crash severity by considering the effect of traffic barrier dimensions.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40534-019-0186-1
Conclusions:
Box beam barriers were found safer than the other traffic barriers considered in this study.
LOL, nobody saw that coming did they? If this was where I come from the whole damn thing would have been spray painted by now.
As for people not ‘striding’ over a two-foot wall? I could jump that thing in a heartbeat and I’m in my 60s – they’re going need to build a lot higher to stop people getting over it.
Nobody builds concrete walls anymore. Cayman is not in a war zone. People are not stupid here, not need to throw concrete to stop them. No fences or green hedges would have sufficed.
So is “PUBLIC BEACH” public property or road for beach swap? What was the agreement? As it is, the beach has been annexed and “Privatized”.
“TEAR DOWN THIS WALL” Mr. Primier.
don’t forget birdhouses!
No comment from Minister Hew what a joke
This government and the puppets on the boards like the CPA make Cayman look third world. SMH