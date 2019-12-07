7MB wall continues to stir up trouble

Controversial wall at Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A clear message was delivered at the weekend on the five-foot wall directed by the Central Planning Authority between the newly revamped Seven Mile Public Beach and the West Bay Road. As the barrier continues to stir up public anger, vandals took to using spray paint, writing “Tear down this wall” across it. Meanwhile, some 150 comments have been posted on the CNS report about the unsightly barrier, which although constructed by Dart was ordered by the CPA.

The public is having difficulty understanding the justification for the wall given that the only explanation seems to be that the CPA did not want people striding over the two-foot barrier that government had asked for in the original specifications.

Aside from the aesthetics, the wall is blocking the view of Seven Mile Beach in one of the few parts where it was still visible to passers by. The public is also concerned about the danger the wall presents, given the number of crashes already on local roads.

Despite the public stir that the issue has caused, CNS has still not heard back from government, in particular the planning department and the CPA, to explain to the people the need for the wall or what it plans to do about the public demands to “tear down the wall”.

