600 tons of rubbish collected in holiday clean-up

DEH collects bulk waste in North Side (file photo)

(CNS): Residents threw out more than 600 tons of bulk waste from their homes and yards across the Cayman Islands over the period of the Department of Environmental Health’s annual holiday collection. The free bulk waste collection service ends this Friday, as teams from the DEH clear up in West Bay. Officials said that once the collection is over, residents should not put waste on the roadside or at temporary district drop-off points as these will no longer be serviced.

The DEH thanked residents for using the service and urged them to take any bulk materials that were missed during this month-long collection to the George Town Landfill or book a grab truck collection service from DEH.

For more information call DEH on 949-6696 email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky or visit the DEH website.

Category: environmental health, Health