4th man unveiled, charged for home invasion

Shane Connor

(CNS): Police have charged a 42-year-old George Town man in connection with a violent home invasion in Patrick’s Island, Prospect, two and a half years ago. The man had been named in the trial of Elmer Wright for the same offences and the restriction on revealing his identity has been removed. Shane Conner was remanded in custody when he appeared in court Friday, just days after he was released from jail after other charges against him were dropped.

Connor is now facing charges of attempted burglary, possession of an imitation gun with intent to commit an offence, damage to property, theft, aggravated burglary and robbery.

The charges are in relation to a crime spree largely on 17 June 2017. the crown alleges that Wright and brothers Caine and Nikel Thomas stole a Honda Civic from the Marriott hotel car park, attempted to break into a West Bay Road home and then invaded the home in Prospect, where the residents were tied up with duct tape and robbed at gunpoint.

Connor is expected to return to court later this month.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime