Young protestors challenge Dart over site clearance

Protect Our Future protests the loss of natural habitat at the Dart site cleared for the one-off festival, KAABOO Cayman

(CNS): The clearance of more than seven acres of mangrove and natural habitat in West Bay, removed by the islands’ largest developer for what turned out to be a one-off event has stirred up the young activists from Protect Our Future, who are questioning the move. The area cleared to provide space for the KAABOO Cayman festival has left an ugly scar in the Seven Mile Beach area and the students have challenged Dart about why nature was sacrificed for limited profit.

The organisation, which was founded by young people in Cayman who are extremely worried about the impact that over-development here combined with climate change will have on their future, asked why ecosystems are being destroyed for monetary gain.

“What used to be multiple acres of thriving mangrove ecosystems, a home to multiple species of birds and fish, is now an open lot of dirt and rocks,” the POF activists said, as they highlighted the site in their latest social media picture campaign.

“In order to be able to host a one time music festival, almost seven acres of mangroves were sacrificed. It is clear that our government and Dart believe that making money, even from one event, is more important than anything else,” the young people stated in their awareness campaign.

The students demanded an end to those sacrifices, given that it is their future environment that this type of destruction is impacting. They believe that the greed of some people today is destroying their future and want to see legislation to protect native habitat and species.

The activists said these attacks on nature and the loss of natural habitat not only leave us all vulnerable to storms but also undermines the attractiveness of the islands to visitors and represents a loss of culture and heritage.

CNS understands that the site clearance for KAABOO, which was quite dramatic, was done without any consultation with the Department of Environment, which could have advised the developer on a less destructive way of making the site suitable for the festival.

With the young activists calling attention to the state of the site, CNS has contacted officials at Dart to ask why it opted to clear the site so dramatically, if there are plans to re-wild the location, and what the company intends to do to curb its impact on the natural environment. We are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, as they continue their efforts to raise awareness about the need for everyone to do more to conserve natural habitat, and in particular our marine environment, the POF is hosting another peaceful eco-protest this evening (Friday 29 November) at 5pm at Hog Sty Bay in George Town.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature