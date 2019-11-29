Young protestors challenge Dart over site clearance
(CNS): The clearance of more than seven acres of mangrove and natural habitat in West Bay, removed by the islands’ largest developer for what turned out to be a one-off event has stirred up the young activists from Protect Our Future, who are questioning the move. The area cleared to provide space for the KAABOO Cayman festival has left an ugly scar in the Seven Mile Beach area and the students have challenged Dart about why nature was sacrificed for limited profit.
The organisation, which was founded by young people in Cayman who are extremely worried about the impact that over-development here combined with climate change will have on their future, asked why ecosystems are being destroyed for monetary gain.
“What used to be multiple acres of thriving mangrove ecosystems, a home to multiple species of birds and fish, is now an open lot of dirt and rocks,” the POF activists said, as they highlighted the site in their latest social media picture campaign.
“In order to be able to host a one time music festival, almost seven acres of mangroves were sacrificed. It is clear that our government and Dart believe that making money, even from one event, is more important than anything else,” the young people stated in their awareness campaign.
The students demanded an end to those sacrifices, given that it is their future environment that this type of destruction is impacting. They believe that the greed of some people today is destroying their future and want to see legislation to protect native habitat and species.
The activists said these attacks on nature and the loss of natural habitat not only leave us all vulnerable to storms but also undermines the attractiveness of the islands to visitors and represents a loss of culture and heritage.
CNS understands that the site clearance for KAABOO, which was quite dramatic, was done without any consultation with the Department of Environment, which could have advised the developer on a less destructive way of making the site suitable for the festival.
With the young activists calling attention to the state of the site, CNS has contacted officials at Dart to ask why it opted to clear the site so dramatically, if there are plans to re-wild the location, and what the company intends to do to curb its impact on the natural environment. We are awaiting a response.
Meanwhile, as they continue their efforts to raise awareness about the need for everyone to do more to conserve natural habitat, and in particular our marine environment, the POF is hosting another peaceful eco-protest this evening (Friday 29 November) at 5pm at Hog Sty Bay in George Town.
CIS was built in mangroves too, wasn’t it?
Looks like a moonscape with plastic palm trees in concrete. And this is incomprehensible on the 2 x 4 rock where every inch of REMAINING land must be valued at premium and preserved in its natural state for future generations. Instead, it is being sold/destroyed as if there is no tomorrow.
Kaaboo site was cleared a long time ago. Why protest now. Why only a handful of protesters. Perhaps as a detraction from the Port referendum? Blaming big bad Dart always going to get a reaction
What a shame!! I’m from the US and hate to see this happening! It would definitely give me pause as a “tourist” to visit there. Keep the pressure on!!
You GO!!!!! SO SO SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU!!!!!
CIG better pay attention to these protest groups. One day these youngsters will be able to vote and our current politicians will be out of a job.
Ordinary Caymanians should also beware – when Dart has turned the whole island into a desert, there will be very few visitors, and even fewer jobs for locals – just watch the crime rate climb when people cannot earn money to feed their families and/or their drug habits…..
You think they protesting now wait til he kills George town and the gt dock and then files to bore a 1000 ft hole into the reefs in bodden town and pipe all the boats into camanabay #2
All three multi-billion dollar businesses work the same way. They take from everyone, with government help, and give little back. They think 10 steps ahead of our idiot politicians and lie about their plans to get the permission, destruction, and money they want. If their whims change, we have to suck it up and accept we were duped, again. Peas in a pod. Don’t try distinguishing them because it doesn’t wash.
Dart could have leased this space for regular concerts every month, filling their Kimpton hotel, or hosting the Winter Carnival, or an Equestrian Event…anything. There’s not enough bandwidth in their organization to be given PLA approval for anything, until they demonstrate they will deal immediately with the eyesores on existing land portfolio. Old Hyatt is the perfect example of the depth of their neglect and limit of their attention span. If we don’t start getting tough on DART, we’ll still be looking at these holes in another 15 years.
Because Kaboo was a front to clear the land to begin with…
Keep on the pressure, yutes!
Oh my word….
And many thoroughly enjoyed KABOO
Oh and dont forget all the plastic and Styrofoam!!
THIS! everyone should be protesting Dart, not the port which the island desperatly needs.
HOw much has Dart done to ruin the natural beauty of this island?
Why that monstrosity of concrete on West By road?? WHY??? I still dont get what the purpose of that is!
Plus the hotels (just wait to the new one soon come)
One-off concert
Moving a BAR to Barkers
I’m sure there’s much more planned we have no idea about it.
Fight the real enemy Cayman
This island does NOT need the port. I’m sure these young activists agree strongly on that matter!
I agree with you on much of your post, but find it baffling that you think the port adds to the natural beauty of the island. We do not need it and it is at least as destructive as all of the other things that you mention. None of these developments make sense as Cayman could easily have been developed in a completely different, more environmentally conscious, direction. But both Dart and government are blind to what could have been saved, preserved and cherished.
Come on now – learn to chew gum and walk at the same time.
We’re against both!
Compost pile approved for North Side. Soon be a dump there
Fix the damn dump
Dart trying to move it from his land out into someone else backyard so he don’t have to smell it or his overpriced school for expats