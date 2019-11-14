Written questions only at pro-port meetings

Michael Bayley addresses the meeting as the premier and deputy premier look on

(CNS): Members of the public hoping to engage directly with government and its selected partners proposing to build the cruise berthing facility were disappointed when they attended the public meeting Wednesday evening and found there was a written-only questions policy. At the first government meeting on the issue in over a year, people were expecting the opportunity to interact with government and the bidders by asking them about the project face to face.

Less than one hundred members of the public attended the first in a series of eight district meetings, though there were large numbers of government officials and people involved with the project or its promotion.

Premier Alden McLaughlin and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell made brief comments about the port project before handing the floor to Royal Caribbean’s Michael Bayley, who has become the lead spokesperson for Verdant Isle, the group selected as the preferred bidder, and dominated the night’s proceedings.

In his brief presentation Kirkconnell focused justification for the port on an issue that is emerging as a major plank in the government’s campaign. With less talk now about the creation of new jobs or cruise ships staying longer, he focused on the ‘spread’, indicating that having the piers was the only way to spread the visitor numbers into Cayman’s low season.

He said the piers would ensure the arrival once per week of the single Oasis class Royal Caribbean ship that sails the Western Caribbean in the summer.

One of the questions submitted at the meeting

The premier urged people to be agreeable with each other about this project and took aim at the CPR group for calling supporters of the port “Alden’s Kool-Aid drinkers”. He said he was disturbed that the debate about the port “had taken a very ugly turn”.

The governments new promotional 41-page book about the project, paid for by the public purse, was handed out, along with question papers.

Some members of the public at the meeting told CNS they were concerned that they were forced to submit questions in writing because it limited their ability to follow up and to interact with the representatives.

One member of the CPR team submitted a question asking why the government had opted to have such a one sided conversation but that question was never answered.

The meetings continue, with the next one at the Family Life Centre on Thursday. See the full schedule below:

CPR begins a series of public meetings next week, starting at Celebration Park at 6:30pm outside the courthouse in George Town.

