Woman arrested after man injured in bar fight

Singh’s Roti Shop and Bar, George Town

(CNS): A 37-year-old woman from George Town was arrested Saturday morning following a fight outside a bar in the capital in which a man suffered a severe laceration to his arm. Police said that just after 1:20am on 16 November, the 911 call centre dispatched police and other emergency services to Singh’s Roti Shop and Bar on Doctor Roy’s Drive, George Town, where it was reported that a fight was in progress.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains in stable condition. The woman who was arrested in relation to the incident has since been bailed pending further investigation.

The matter is being investigated by the George Town CID. Detectives are appealing for anyone who was present during the incident to come forward with information that may assist in the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Crime, Police