Witnesses wanted in fatal collisions

(CNS): Police are making an appeal for two drivers and a pedestrian who may have seen the fatal collision between a school bus and a motorcycle on Shamrock Road Monday morning at around 7:00. Officers said that while they want to hear from any witnesses, they are keen to speak to the drivers of two cars travelling in opposite directions who stopped to let the school bus exit onto Shamrock Road from Mimosa Drive, and a woman who was standing at the intersection when the smash happened.

Shaun Ryan Newell (35), a Jamaican national living in Cayman, was riding the motorbike when he was killed in the crash. A 39-year-old man from Bodden Town who was driving the empty school bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been granted bail as investigations continue.

The police have also confirmed that the man who died in a hit-and-run on Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town on Sunday night was Henry Schucair Robinson (65), who lived in the district. Police are also appealing for witnesses to this incident.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian who was knocked down in George Town at 11:30pm on Sunday, 24 November, is still in hospital but his injuries have been confirmed to be non-life-threatening. He is expected to be discharged shortly. A 37 year old driver who remained at the scene in that case was arrested for DUI and has since been bailed.

Anyone with information on either of the fatal collisions is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or 924-1071.

