Vote for your own future, not the politicians’

101 writes: Reading the many comments on social media, a lot of the opposition to the new cruise berthing facility stems from our reaction to how the government has handled the proposed project. There isn’t a person on this planet who would argue that the government did not screw up in terms of information sharing, for example.

But on December 19th we are not voting for or against the government, we are deciding whether this country should proceed with a major infrastructure enhancement or not.

Elected governments all over the world (not just in Cayman) are upsetting the electorate on various issues on a daily basis. As voters we take the good (if any) while criticising the poor performances from the government, and come election day, they usually serve their well earned fate. If they have done more harm than good they are typically kicked out; if most of us believe they deserve to stay, we re-elect them.

Despite the political noise surrounding this port, the referendum on the port is not similar to a general election. Our biggest mistake would be to vote No, not to the project, but in our protest of the government. If the project is beneficial to our country over the long term then we will be voting against the interest of our own future and that of our children. Governments will come and go, but we have to deal with our future and living standards regardless of who is in power.

We should therefore separate our assessment of the merits/costs of the project from the re-election of the government. Only then will we be using this referendum as a true display of people power (one which is guided by our own future and not the future of a bunch of politicians which changes every four years).

Don’t like the government? Fine, kick them all out in May 2021. But bear in mind that if (as some of us likely do) we feel that this may be a beneficial project but was simply handled poorly by the government, it will not be easy to return to this project under a similar partnership if we vote no at this stage.

This is because prospective partners will be very wary of working with any future government on the project and most certainly will not offer any deals as good as this one. (Whatever you think of the deal now, the main point is that it will be worse because the future partners will consider the substantial risks that they might spend lots of money and time on the project before it fails to proceed).

Voting politically now instead of on the issue also poses another equally serious risk: if we vote in protest against this government, we will in effect be voting in support of another group of politicians who will become stronger for 2021. But the issue is we have not heard anything yet from these alternative leaders regarding education, healthcare, cost of living, jobs, etc. In fact their ONLY qualification at this stage would be that they are opposed to the port project. This is unlikely to bode well for our future.

Now consider this: if the referendum question was whether we hire a team of newly specialised doctors to treat our children or friends for a rare disease and the government had left it until late to tell us when the doctors were arriving, and failed to plan properly to arrange office space for the doctors, we would clearly not vote no against the doctors arriving urgently. Instead, we would review their qualifications and, once happy with that, we would get them on island as soon as possible, despite the actions of the government.

The port project will not cure a disease and we are not recruiting doctors. But the project is a significant proposal for the future of this country. Let’s not ignore that amid the noise of two politically charged campaigns, both of which now seem as straight forward precursors to the 2021 general elections.

Ignore the politics and (if you can) the anger against the process and vote for or against the project on its own merits.

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint