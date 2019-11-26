CPR activist’s tyres slashed during meeting

The truck’s tyres were slashed during the CPR meeting on Monday night



(CNS): When Mario Rankin, one of the Cruise Port Referendum activists and a leading advocate for a ‘no’ vote in the upcoming poll, left the CPR public meeting last night, he found that someone had slashed all four tyres of the truck he had arrived in. Rankin’s son drove him to the West Bay meeting, and it was his son’s truck that was damaged. With no CCTV cameras in place to identify the culprits, Rankin said an investigation would be a waste of police resources. but he told CNS his concerned was for his son.

Many people on social media jumped to the conclusion that the vandalism was politically motivated, but Rankin said he just wants people to know that if they were hoping to get at him for his position on the port, they had targetted an innocent person. Now he worries that the vehicle has become associated with him even though it belongs to his son, who may now be in danger.

Rankin raised concerns about the language being used by some politicians and the constant name calling of those in the CPR group. He believes this has made them targets of the supporters of some government MLAs, who believe they have been given the green light to go after those labelled as political enemies.

Rankin appears to have become the first victim of the escalating polarization, which is undoubtedly being fuelled both in the Legislative Assembly and on social media by MLAs and their supporters.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who has in the last few weeks taken a hard line against those opposing the port project, has again been making allegations on social media and engaging in more angry exchanges.

Rankin said that he was worried that the current outpouring of public sentiment against the port and what elected officials in government see as a challenge to their right to lead and set policy is causing deep divisions.

During his speech at the meeting Johann Moxam noted that the cruise port referendum is the first time that the government has been made to really be accountable to the people in between election cycles.

“We have a democratic right to ask questions,” he said, noting that the level of engagement by members of the public, who are openly questioning the wisdom of government policy, has never happened before.

Moxam said, “For the first time Cayman has said to government, ‘Oi! We are not buying what you are selling!'” They are not handling it well, but that is democracy and it’s their problem, he added..

