Turtle farm to open Brac centre

Cayman Turtle Centre and Island Wildlife Encounter, West Bay, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Government has allocated CI$2 million over the next two years to open a satellite Cayman Turtle Centre in Cayman Brac. The centre was described as having a particular focus on the conservation of hawksbill turtles. But as Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell was questioned in Finance Committee on Wednesday about the new project, it emerged that while the cash was allocated in the budget, the business case for the centre has not been done.

The minister said the business case was underway, in response to questioning by Ezzard Miller about the income and expenditure for the project, which neither the minister nor the CEO of the CTC, Tim Adam, could not answer. Adam said there would be no entrance fees and there was no indication that this new small centre would sell meat. Adam said this facility would rely on donations and sponsorship for the conservation work.

Minister Kirkconnell said the $2 million was allocated after a process within the ministry to work out the size and facilities needed at the new centre, and that he was confident the money would cover the costs.

“We are extremely excited about opening the centre in Cayman Brac,” the minister said, explaining that it would not just be a conservation centre to support the main facility but also a tourism attraction for the Brac.

Meanwhile, with almost $8 million allocated for the Grand Cayman farm, most of which is for operational costs, Miller asked if the ministry had issued any policy directions about how to cut this subsidy. The minister said no direction had been made to the CTC, but its board was working on a strategic plan to get the facility to break even. The minister justified the significant subsidy because, among other things, the centre is an anchor attraction and a major employer in the district of West Bay.

Adam accepted that the facility was still losing millions of dollars per year and is getting less than $30 on average per head from the tours the cruise lines sell for much more. Adam also said that only around 11-15% of guests visiting Cayman on cruise ships as well as overnight visitors go to the Turtle Centre.

Chris Saunders also queried claims that the farm would increase its revenue by 24% in 2020, as he said the numbers did not appear to add up. Kirkconnell said the aim was to promote corporate events, push the food and beverage offering and increase tour numbers.

Given the gaps in the responses to the committees questions, some opposition members voted against the $8 million allocation to subsidise the West Bay attraction. But government nevertheless carried the vote.

Related

Category: Business, Marine Environment, Science & Nature, Tourism