Trust and CPR taking port battle to court

(CNS): Both the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and campaigners behind the petition for a referendum on the cruise port have sent formal legal letters to the government warning of their intention to take legal action. Both the Trust and the Cruise Port Referendum group are seeking a postponement of the referendum until environmental work is complete and problems with the law that paves the way for the national vote are addressed. In two separate actions the non-profit organisations said government is breach of the Cayman Constitution and the people’s rights.

The executive director of the National Trust, Nadia Hardie, stated in her letter warning government of the NPO’s plans to seek a judicial review, that the Trust’s own law requires it to protect Cayman’s environment and cultural heritage, such as the wrecks that are at risk in the Harbour. As a result the Trust is seeking government’s agreement to defer the vote and put the project on hold until the full range of environmental work needed to inform this development is completed and published.

Meanwhile, CPR is largely concerned with the Referendum Law, the question and the date, as well as the missing campaign finance provision in the legislation that has enabled the government’s use public funds for its pro-project campaign. The campaigners said they will be seeking a judicial review about the legislation passed by government, which has led to a catalogue pf problems with this vote.

They pointed to the disenfranchisement of new voters, the date which deliberately suppresses voter turnout, a bias in the question, as well as the inclusion of the cargo dock expansion, which was never part of the petition, and the fact that there is not enough time for the CPR campaigners to prepare observers for the poll, among many other concerns.

The Trust is giving government until close of business on 20 November to agree to deferring the vote to prevent its legal action. But the CPR, which is seeking considerable detail from government about the chain of events over how the legislation was arrived at, asked for a response by 15 November before it files legal action.

The two separate actions are seeking similar outcomes, which is to delay the vote until critical issues are addressed. The actions also support each other on the environmental issues, which remain fundamental to the opposition to the proposed project.

The Trust made it very clear that an environmental impact assessment and all of the necessary studies on the long-term viability of moving the reefs, relocating and regenerating coral and the studies regarding the relocation of the Balboa and the Cali wrecks are all critical before government commits to the project and before the people are asked to vote on it.

Hardie said that the Trust had taken legal advice that it has the standing to take the legal action based on the its own legislation as well as under section 18 of the Cayman Islands Constitution, which provides for environmental rights.

The Trust pointed out that in order for government to press ahead with this project, it must, under its own National Conservation Law, conduct the necessary environmental work. But none of these studies are expected to even start until well into next year, after the proposed referendum date.

The director said government should not be making any decisions about a project of this nature without this necessary environmental work and the voters cannot make an informed decision without the information such studies would reveal. “Any decision in principle taken by CIG to proceed with the cruise berthing project in the absence of all relevant environmental information would be invalid,” Hardie wrote.

Meanwhile, in a much longer explanation of their legal case, the CPR group accused government of frustrating the people’s constitutional rights regarding this vote. They are concerned, they said, that the laws relating to the poll were arrived at illegally and are in themselves unlawful and unfair.

The group urged the ruling administration to defer the vote to enable a fair and free environment where voters are presented with accurate and balanced information, as well as the environmental reports and surveys before they go to the polls to answer a balanced fair question about the cruise project, as requested by the original petition signed by more than 25% of the electorate.

