Trust and CPR file official legal action on port vote

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands and the Cruise Port Referendum group have now filed official requests for judicial review of the decision to hold the people’s referendum on the cruise berthing project before critical information is available. Earlier this month the Trust sent a letter to government warning them that they were considering legal action unless it agreed to defer the vote until a new environmental impact assessment had been done, while the CPR activists raised challenges to the legislation paving the way for the poll.

In a public statement the Trust said it had reluctantly moved ahead with the official action.

“The National Trust is not satisfied with the response received from the government and has taken the decision to file papers requesting a Judicial Review on this urgent matter,” Director Nadia Hardie stated. “The National Trust values the close working relationship it has with the Cayman Islands Government and therefore does not take this decision lightly.”

But the Trust has raised its concerns about his project over the last four years, asking for critical questions to be answered and full assessments to be completed before any work begins. Because of the potential impacts on coral reefs and two historical shipwrecks, the Balboa and the Cali, the Trust said it had “not taken a stance in favour of or against the port project and believes that there is currently insufficient information to do so”.

Outlining the main reason for taking legal action, the Trust said it is asking that before proceeding on this project or going ahead with the vote, further studies should be conducted and published.

“The National Trust is duty bound to its members and to the general public to act as the guardian of matters of the environment and places of historical significance and has been doing so for over 32 years. The Trust stands proud of all its achievements to date and remains fully committed to preserving all that makes the Cayman Islands unique,” Hardie added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for CPR told CNS that they have also now filed their official legal request for a judicial review. While the two actions converge on the environmental issues and the need for the research, studies and EIA to be done before the vote, the activists also have a long list of concerns relating to the actual referendum law passed to pave the way for this vote.

These include the date, which has been set for just six days before Christmas, the disenfranchisement of more than 200 new voters, the failure of government to address campaign finance in the law, and a number of other major issues, which the CPR believes the government is using to try to manipulate the referendum and suppress voter turnout.

This is particularly significant given that the final result has to be 50% plus one of the entire electorate and not just a simple majority for the ‘no’ vote to carry the day.

CPR had asked government to address their concerns with the law and to postpone the national poll until they had. However, it is understood that government’s response to them was equally unsatisfactory and reflected Premier Alden McLaughlin’s statements at the government’s public meetings on the issue, that he will not delay the referendum because government believes it has a mandate for the dock and intends to proceed as quickly as possible.

The CPR is continuing to campaign for people to vote ‘no’ on Referendum Day, given that it is just over three weeks away and even if the court is able to act quickly there are no guarantees that the vote will be deferred.

