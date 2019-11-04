Traffic jammed to BT after rush-hour crash

Monday morning traffic jam, 4 Nov 2019

(CNS): The usual morning traffic woes were compounded on Monday, after a jeep and truck crashed on Shamrock Road, near to Peanuts gas station in the West Bound Lane at around 7am, police said. According to posts on social media, traffic was stationary for more than an hour in the wake of the smash and at around 9am police said it was still backed up as far as Bodden Town. It is not clear yet if anyone was injured in the collision.

Related

Category: Local News