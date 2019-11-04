Traffic jammed to BT after rush-hour crash
(CNS): The usual morning traffic woes were compounded on Monday, after a jeep and truck crashed on Shamrock Road, near to Peanuts gas station in the West Bound Lane at around 7am, police said. According to posts on social media, traffic was stationary for more than an hour in the wake of the smash and at around 9am police said it was still backed up as far as Bodden Town. It is not clear yet if anyone was injured in the collision.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
this is how it will soon be on a regular the way cayman is going, mark these words
How many “stuck” cars only had a single occupant????
So one driver, not paying attention, causes a huge inconvenience for hundreds of people. Lots of people late to work, late to school, blood boiling, gasoline wasted, etc.
Every driver needs to pay full attention at all times.
We can do better and we must do better.
When the cruise pier is constructed this will be the norm.
It’s ridiculous, this plus that crazy woman blocking the road with tree branches. As if the commute doesn’t suck enough already. About to move into GT just to avoid this morning and evening madness. Yea, I realize I’ll have to settle for a studio but worth the lack of space so I don’t have to deal with this BS every day…
Call me insane for commuting on a motorcycle but I beat all unna to work by an hour and will be first to get home this evening! Enjoy the bottlenecks with ya gas guzzling 4 wheels moving at 2 mph 🤣
I don’t trust the people with more than 2 wheels enough to drive a motorcycle here lol
I’d rather arrive late than dead.
People close to me have lost their lives while innocently driving in a car and obeying all traffic laws of these roads also.
We all take a risk when we get on the road be it by foot or wheel. Don’t act like you’re immune.
Not insane. Genius. If you’re a single person in a car, and don’t need to carry much, a scooter or a bike is amazing. I had one for 7 years and breezed through traffic.
Downsides, can get wet, but that seldom happened. Near misses, yeah, kinda a biggie, but swivel the neck constantly and you’re fine.
It does make me chuckle to see the fools on bikes where they’ve removed the mirrors. I guess you cannot fix stupid.
There is a wide verge (hard shoulder) all along that stretch of road. The RCIPS could have guided the two lanes of westbound traffic out onto the hard shoulder to clear the accident and back again and kept the two lanes flowing but they decided to shut down the right hand lane and have all the traffic merge into one lane. The did use the hard shoulder but not as a relief traffic lane, they used it to park their own vehicles
Remember that accident near the dump that caused a HUGE traffic jam one saturday about a year ago? I’ve been asking since then if the police have emergency plans for situations like this … apparently not! Were senior cops present to assess the efforts and suggest better ways of dealing with it? If not, WHY? Countless offices have been affected, what will it take for a better way of dealing with rush hour accidents?
We all know the police are jokers here and they actually have no proper training on how to handle car wrecks! that’s why people just stay in the middle of the road whenever one happens.
That would’ve require a small amount of sense.
So annoying. Our police are so useless. They have dozens of witnesses on hand and still they have to take hours to look around, measure and see who’s at fault?!
Didn’t the CCTV cameras we paid millions for capture the action?
Because that’s the policy. Measurements need to be taken, especially if there’s an injury.
Chill out. Blame the idiot who caused the crash.
Plan on it just getting worse. Pretending to fix things is the norm here.
Takes three hours for wrecks to get cleared off the road. In the states they clear the lanes fast as possible.
All theses SUVs and wranglers police can’t carry tow straps to pull wrecks to the side of the road and do all the paper work.
Nope we must block traffic for the entire district because of one person for hours.
Unbelievable and illogical.
This isn’t the first and won’t be the last.
In Singapore the police are at the scene in 5 minutes, literally, on motorcycles, and the road cleared within minutes.
Grand Cayman traffic is in absolute paralysis and no longer be thought of as merely an annoyance.
Vote No
To Joey.
And the cruise dock
I dropped off someone at the airport this morning. All I can say is, what a bunch of morons we have on these roads. White Audi A4 speeding, crappy grey Accord switched lanes literally 6 times in front of me, same two vehicles were tailgating a Toyota Corolla that was doing the speed limit. The Toyota also had a child strapped in to the rear, yet these idiots don’t seem to care/realize/bother. Both idiots were ahead of me by around 5 seconds despite their stupid and dangerous driving. 5 seconds.
The reason the traffic was more horrific was due to this stupid crash by Peanuts. Unfortunately, since self-awareness is not something humans are blessed with, most reading this won’t be able to see why their own driving contributes to dumb accidents like this.
Calm down, drive smoothly and safely. Indicate at roundabouts and when changing leaves and everyone wins.
It’s not so much The Fast and the Furious, but more The Fast and the Foolish: Cayman Drift.
There is a wide shoulder on that part of Shamrock Road so the RCIPS could have used traffic cones to guide two lanes of traffic on and off the hard shoulder and maintained two flowing lanes into town but no, in their wisdom they closed one lane down completely and had all vehicles merging into the remaining one lane. What did they use the hard shoulder for? For parking their emergency vehicles….. It could have been used as a relief traffic lane and acute congestion could have been avoided. Staggering incompetence / inexperience…..