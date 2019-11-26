Toxic emissions still growing

(CNS): Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are continuing to rise, despite scientific warnings and political commitments, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme. The latest alarming publication on climate change details the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed to prevent the worst effects of climate change and the actual amount of gases humans are still releasing into the atmosphere.

The report’s authors found that there is “no sign” that levels of emissions in the atmosphere are going to peak anytime soon, with emissions having risen at a rate of 1.5% per year in the last decade. Total GHG emissions, including from land-use change, reached a record high of 55.3 GtCO2e last year.

“For ten years, the Emissions Gap Report has been sounding the alarm – and for ten years, the world has only increased its emissions,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a press release about the report. “There has never been a more important time to listen to the science. Failure to heed these warnings and take drastic action to reverse emissions means we will continue to witness deadly and catastrophic heatwaves, storms and pollution.”

Each year, the emissions gap is growing and now researchers have calculated that the world will need to make cuts in emissions of 7.6% per year from 2020 to 2030 to meet the 1.5°C goal and 2.7% per year for the 2°C goal set in the Paris Accord.

To deliver on these cuts, the levels of ambition on commitments to decrease emissions now need to increase at least five-fold.

“We need to catch up on the years in which we procrastinated,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Programme that produced the study. “If we do not do this, the 1.5C goal will be out of reach before 2030.”

The report came out Monday, on the eve of the COP25 climate summit that has opened in Madrid. It is supported by data from weather experts that the average concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rose to 407.8 parts per million in 2018, up from 405.5 parts per million in 2017.

“There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris agreement,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the UN World Meteorological Organization. “It is worth recalling that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5m years ago,” he added. “Back then, the temperature was 2-3C warmer, and sea level was 10-20 metres higher than now.”

See the report here

