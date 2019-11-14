Speaker takes aim at ex-CDP member
(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush took aim at a former party political colleague on Thursday, when he rose from his chair to deliver a statement on the day he celebrated 35 continuous years as an MLA. He spoke about the privilege of serving the people of West Bay, but it wasn’t long before he was taking swipes at members in the Legislative Assembly. And without naming Bernie Bush, he accused him of insinuating improper motives before he crossed the floor last month.
In a rambling speech, jumping around from subject to subject, what was clear was his attack on his West Bay colleague, his support for the current government and his belief that, despite being speaker, he should be allowed to speak and was happy to declare his bias.
He berated West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush as he quoted his comments about not being “for sale” when he left the government bench following the referendum debate.
“Utterances, impugning improper motives and insinuating bad comments that can bring members… into disrepute is unacceptable… No member need to play lily white as our people know us all… I listen; I have to. When any member impugned members… by slight handed reference, especially in this environment when some use the referendum as a campaign of securing their seat in the next election, I am not going to tolerate that… When you say you are not for sale you are impugning members,” Speaker Bush said.
He suggested that by saying he was not for sale, he was implying that his colleagues were. “Especially when I know you’re lying… I know who’s lying,” the speaker added.
Speaker Bush implied that this put members in danger of being threatened, just as he and other members were when they put the labour legislation in the law many years ago.
McKeeva Bush went on to laud the current PPM-led government and admitted he was being political when he declared that it was the best governance model since he was elected. The budget for 2020/21 was the best over that 35 years he had served, even for 50 years, he declared, ordering the MLA for GTC to sit down after he rose to interject.
See the speaker’s address in full on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
I thought I was watching an episode of Monty Python
McKeeva has now lost the plot and I am starting to believe he needs to be medicated..
Good people of WBW, you must see this now..
Please thank McKeeva for his many years and retire him in 2021. This madness has to stop.
And the Speaker is suppose to remain neutral……..this Unity government goes from bad to worser 😂 soon come 2021.
Of course the Speaker could suggest that the Cabinet pick a day to enact the already-passed and amended Standards in Public Life Law, as required by the Constitution, and clear all perception of corruption, but Dr casino Ass-grab won’t do that!
McKeeva Bush celebrating 35 years of naivety, handout grabbing and sheer lunacy of his electorate.
O.M.G.
And Stan Thomas, Cohen & Company Capital Markets LLC, Midland Acres and China Harbour Engineering Company will attest to his integrity
LOL! EXACTLY
Don’t forget the Hard Rock Casino in Florida!
Someone has given him a new vocabulary list to learn up. Jeesumpeace
He needs to try and sit down, nobody is interested in the rhetoric he has to say anymore. Him and the PPM are old dinosaurs and can’t even rule their own homes much less a country.