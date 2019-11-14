Speaker takes aim at ex-CDP member

Speaker McKeeva Bush makes a speech to mark 35 years in the Legislative Assembly

(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush took aim at a former party political colleague on Thursday, when he rose from his chair to deliver a statement on the day he celebrated 35 continuous years as an MLA. He spoke about the privilege of serving the people of West Bay, but it wasn’t long before he was taking swipes at members in the Legislative Assembly. And without naming Bernie Bush, he accused him of insinuating improper motives before he crossed the floor last month.

In a rambling speech, jumping around from subject to subject, what was clear was his attack on his West Bay colleague, his support for the current government and his belief that, despite being speaker, he should be allowed to speak and was happy to declare his bias.

He berated West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush as he quoted his comments about not being “for sale” when he left the government bench following the referendum debate.

“Utterances, impugning improper motives and insinuating bad comments that can bring members… into disrepute is unacceptable… No member need to play lily white as our people know us all… I listen; I have to. When any member impugned members… by slight handed reference, especially in this environment when some use the referendum as a campaign of securing their seat in the next election, I am not going to tolerate that… When you say you are not for sale you are impugning members,” Speaker Bush said.

He suggested that by saying he was not for sale, he was implying that his colleagues were. “Especially when I know you’re lying… I know who’s lying,” the speaker added.

Speaker Bush implied that this put members in danger of being threatened, just as he and other members were when they put the labour legislation in the law many years ago.

McKeeva Bush went on to laud the current PPM-led government and admitted he was being political when he declared that it was the best governance model since he was elected. The budget for 2020/21 was the best over that 35 years he had served, even for 50 years, he declared, ordering the MLA for GTC to sit down after he rose to interject.

See the speaker’s address in full on CIGTV below:

